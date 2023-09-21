Vida Global Markets: Introducing VM Social: The Future of Smart Trading

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Markets are thrilled to announce the launch of VM Social , a revolutionary copy trading application that empowers traders of all levels to make informed decisions and maximize their returns in the financial markets.

VM Social is designed to bridge the gap between experienced traders and those looking to grow their wealth through trading, without the need for extensive market knowledge or time-consuming research. This cutting-edge platform provides users with a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever to harness the potential of the financial markets.

Ready to connect to Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5, VM Social will be able to be used in conjunction with the world's most used trading platform.

Key Features of VM Social:

VM Social allows users to automatically replicate the trades of experienced and successful traders. By selecting a trader to follow, users can auto-copy their trading strategies in real-time.

: VM Social allows users to automatically replicate the trades of experienced and successful traders. By selecting a trader to follow, users can auto-copy their trading strategies in real-time. Robust Analytics: Our application offers in-depth analytics and performance data for traders. Users can evaluate the track record of strategy providers before choosing to follow them, ensuring full transparency and informed decision-making.

VM Social prioritizes risk management by providing users with advanced risk control tools. Traders can set and create a profile which protects their capital.

: VM Social prioritizes risk management by providing users with advanced risk control tools. Traders can set and create a profile which protects their capital. Diverse Asset Classes : Our platform supports a wide range of asset classes, including forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and more. Users can diversify their portfolios across different markets, reducing overall risk.

VM Social is accessible 24/7, allowing users to trade and monitor their trades anytime, anywhere, using their mobile devices.

"We are excited to introduce VM Social.. The platform empowers both new and experienced investors with the tools they need to make trading the financial markets a little bit easier"" said Allan Maira, Chief Operating Officer at Vida Markets.

VM Social is now available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about our platform, please visit our website at https://www.vidamarkets.com/en/vm-social

