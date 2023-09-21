PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW CONTROLLER FOR PLAYSTATION®5

NACON ANNOUNCES A NEW CONTROLLER FOR PLAYSTATION®5

With the new officiallyPlayStation® licensed REVOLUTION 5 PRO, NACON offersPS5®, PS4, and PC*players a controller with an advanced design and cutting-edge technology.

Lesquin (France), 21 September 2023 - NACON, a major player in video game publishing and designer of premium gaming accessories, is delighted to announce the forthcoming release of a new controller officially licensed for PlayStation.With over 6 million NACON PS4controllers sold, including 1.6 million of its NACON Pro line since 2016, the features of NACON controllers have won over legions of competitive gamers.

"This new model in the Revolution line is the culmination of years of development and NACON's passion for gaming. We wanted to create the best controller possible, a controller that would give gamers the upper hand. The Revolution 5 Pro combines the best of our expertise, technological innovation and ergonomics," said Yannick Allaert, Head of Accessories Division at NACON. "I want to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment, our long-time partner, who has enabled us to develop this product in the best way possible."

TECHNOLOGICAL PROWESS AND ACHIEVEMENT

The Revolution 5 Pro is the result of years of research as well as constant discussion with players and professional gamers about previous NACON controllers. The result is a unique controller for players in terms of design, ergonomics, comfort, precision and technological innovation. Among the new features is Hall Effect technology which allows for greater precision, with the joysticks and triggers, as well as a very long service life.

The entire controller has also been designed with environmental responsibility in mind. The ability to repair and replace key components was a prerequisite during the initial design phase.

Compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC*, used wired or wireless, the officially licensed Revolution 5 Pro will be the perfect ally for competitive gamers who require high performance. As well as being fully customisable to suit every player, the controller can be used more than 10 hours before recharging. An additional benefit for gamers is that it connects to wireless headsets via Bluetooth as well as wired ones via the included 3.5mm jack.

The Revolution 5 Pro from NACON will be available in October 2023.

Watch the teaser trailer here:https://youtu.be/1p-Y9Jwjqm8

Discover all the technical features on https://www.nacongaming.com/revolution-5-pro



***

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

"PlayStation", "PS4", "PS5" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

*PC compatibility not tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Attachment