3D Systems Inc.: 3D Systems Announces CFO Transition

ROCK HILL, S. C., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced that Michael Turner is stepping down as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective October 15, 2023, to accept a new career opportunity. Andrew Johnson, 3D Systems' executive vice president, chief corporate development officer, and chief legal officer, has been appointed interim CFO, effective October 16. The company has initiated an executive search to identify a permanent finance leader.



"I want to thank Michael for his dedication and leadership as we have executed on a finance transformation plan and operating performance improvements during his service to the company," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems. "I wish Michael continued success in the very exciting opportunity that he is taking as the next chapter of his career. I am pleased that Andy will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. I have worked side-by-side with Andy over the last three years and expect this transition to be seamless as we continue to execute on our financial objectives and begin a search for a permanent replacement. Andy is a seasoned executive with over 17 years of experience with our company in multiple leadership roles, including leading corporate development and legal."

In his role as Executive Vice President of 3D Systems, Mr. Johnson currently serves as Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Legal Officer for the company. Mr. Johnson joined 3D Systems in July 2006 and has served in increasing roles of responsibility in the corporate and legal departments including interim Chief Executive Officer from October 2015 until April 2016. In addition to earning his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, where he graduated with High Distinction.

