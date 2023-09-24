HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4787/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script ist based on our 21st Austria weekly: Week 38 was another week with losses on the Austrian Stock Market, but Telekom Austria did the Spin-Off of EuroTeleSites on Friday.The calculation showed that 100 on Thursday (TKA only) became 102.9 at the end of Friday (TKA and ETS solo, but calculated combined). ETS was for one day in the ATX. And: Raiffeisen won the 17th Zertifikate Awards Austria for the first time under the brand Raiffeisen Certificates, ...

