Odgers Berndtson US and SurePeople Join Forces to Revolutionize Executive Onboarding With Artificial Intelligence , Prism Psychometrics, and World-Class Content by Harvard

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Odgers Berndtson US and SurePeople are reinventing Executive Onboarding with the launch of a groundbreaking new program leveraging SurePeople's award-winning platform, powered by the Prism® psychometric algorithm and Harvard Business Publishing content. This revolutionary program accelerates the onboarding process, improves team alignment, and accelerates cultural assimilation, thereby enhancing an executive's effectiveness during the pivotal transition period into a new leadership role.

"Our Executive Onboarding program complements the Executive Search process by blending the experience of our Human Capital Practice with robust psychometric data to generate actionable insights that help new leaders, and their teams, during the first 120 days," says Jon Barney, Industrial Sector Practice Leader at Odgers Berndtson. "Powered by SurePeople's patented technology and Harvard Business Publishing's world-class content, this innovative program leaps beyond conventional offerings."

The Corporate Executive Board reports that 50% to 70% of executives fail within 18 months of taking on a new role, regardless of whether they were an external hire or promoted from within, with Harvard Business Review estimating that the cost of this failure equates to 400% of the executive's salary.

"The key to successful onboarding is that critical moment of truth - the early alignment of the executive with their new team and their effective assimilation into the organizational culture," says Niko Drakoulis, Founder and CEO of SurePeople. "This innovative new Executive Onboarding program helps to deliver a frictionless transition for executive leaders and their teams by optimizing relationships, accelerating team alignment, and speeding the cycle-time from orientation to productivity."

The program achieves this by blending SurePeople's AI-driven technology and integrated premier learning content from Harvard Business Publishing, with the skills and experience of the accredited coaching professionals and business psychologists in Odgers Berndtson's Human Capital Consulting practice to support new executives and their teams.

"This Executive Onboarding program aligns perfectly with our objective to be a progressive, technology-enabled leader in the global executive search landscape," says Kennon Kincaid, CEO of Odgers Berndtson. "Effective onboarding is crucial for the success and growth of organizations. By combining powerful insights from SurePeople's Prism with Harvard Business Publishing's academic excellence, we are reshaping the onboarding landscape, making it evidence-based, purposeful, and tailored to the needs of individuals and teams. Our new Executive Onboarding program allows executives and their teams to embark on their journey with a shared vision and reinforces Odgers Berndtson's commitment to being the change-drivers in our industry."

"Our team at Harvard Business Publishing is excited to integrate our world-class content and thought leadership, leveraging the remarkable depth and breadth of Harvard Business School, Harvard Business Review, and an unrivaled network of industry experts into SurePeople's patented platform," says Douglas Beimler, VP Global Sales at Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning. "This synergy enhances executive and leader onboarding by accelerating speed-to-relationships and enriching cultural assimilation. It amplifies leader effectiveness and fosters a cohesive, engaged, and agile team environment. Together, we're enabling executives to enhance their people skills and perform at their best during critical onboarding and leader transition processes."

About Odgers Berndtson

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search and human capital consultancy to businesses and organizations of all sizes and maturity. We work across 50 sectors, whether commercial, public, or not-for-profit and draw on the experience of partners and their teams in 33 countries. odgersberndtson.com

About SurePeople

SurePeople empowers organizations to build and sustain a people-centric culture. Our patented software platform integrates people science, powered by the Prism® psychometric algorithm, with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). SurePeople's solutions include executive onboarding, team alignment and optimization, people skills development, and change management. Our platform has been recognized for innovation and impact by leading research and analyst firms such as Brandon Hall Group, Deloitte Consulting, and Training Industry. Learn more at surepeople.com.

Contact Information

Stacy Buchanan

CMO

stacy.buchanan@odgersberndtson.com

804-614-5386

SOURCE: Odgers Berndtson

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787552/odgers-berndtson-us-and-surepeople-join-forces-to-revolutionize-executive-onboarding-with-artificial-intelligence-ai-prism-psychometrics-and-world-class-content-by-harvard