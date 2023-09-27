General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , Mighty Fire Breaker LLC, Proactive Wildfire Defense Tour Demos This Week to Big Bear and Rim Forest, California, Extreme Wildfire Regions

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker's "Get Proactive Tour" lands this week in the San Bernardino Mountain Range, which is at High Risk of Wildfire. While this populated region has been dodging catastrophic wildfires in recent years, the current risk has heightened dramatically and is now being significantly impacted by the current Fire Insurance Crisis in California.

On Sept. 28 th , MFB will begin at the Big Bear Fire Department Headquarters and conduct live fire demonstrations. MFB representatives will show how MFB-31-CitroTech can be sprayed in trees and high-risk, dry vegetation to reduce a fire's ability to advance. Later in the day, these MFB representatives will drive across the mountain range to the town of Rim Forest. There, at the Rim Forest Elks Club, they will meet many of the Contractors in the mountain range to discuss the MFB technology and teach them how to install their Wildfire Defense Sprinkler Systems. At these events, MFB's representatives expect to meet with local insurance agents and realtors that are interested in MFB's Wildfire Risk Reduction Program.

MFB was assisted in creating and promoting these two tour events by one of its Independent Advisors, retired Fire Marshal Peter Brierty, who knows a great many people in that mountain community. Chief Brierty has taken his years of experience with fires and loss in this region, to now promoting MFB's proactive wildfire defense. He is doing so because of MFB-31-Citrotech's accreditations, formulation and performance, and he has stated that, "I think it is the safest and best fire-retardant chemistry that I have ever seen."

MFB recently held a "Get Proactive Tour" event in San Diego with the San Diego Rescue Foundation and the San Diego Fire Department. After the event, the San Diego Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal, Tony Tosca commented. "I wanted just to say thank you for participating in the Wildfire Preparedness Fair in San Diego at the Hilton Mission Valley. It was a very successful event! Your demonstrations were a highlight and topic of discussion for the firefighters, fire marshals, insurance underwriters and other agency attendees."

MFB -31- CitroTech is the only fire retardant to have received the EPA Safer Choice designation, and Mighty Fire Breaker is out to raise the bar on all fire retardants which make claims about being safe and environmentally friendly. There have been many news stories about toxic substances causing cancer and killing fish. In addition, it was recently reported that they do not meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act (CWA). MFB has spent significant time and resources to support all of its claims, so that Insurance Underwriters can feel comfortable about recommending the use of MFB Products around homes, children and pets in proactive wildfire risk reduction.

For more information, please visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com

For technical product information: Info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information

Twitter@GEVIOfficial

Website: ?https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GENERAL ENTERPRISE VENTURES, INC. ("GEVI")

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787577/general-enterprise-ventures-inc-otc-pinkgevi-mighty-fire-breaker-llc-proactive-wildfire-defense-tour-demos-this-week-to-big-bear-and-rim-forest-california-extreme-wildfire-regions