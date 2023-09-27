EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): H1 2023 results: EUR 154 million in revenue and 21% in current EBITDA margin

Press release

Paris, September 27, 2023 at 6pm

H1 2023 results: €154 million in revenue and 21% in current EBITDA margin

Financial results at a good level

Revenues: +14% in the 1 st half, with an acceleration in the second quarter (+19%)

half, with an acceleration in the second quarter (+19%) Profitability: current EBITDA of €32 million, or 21% margin

Net income of +€26 million

Cash flow from operations of +€28 million

€139 million in order intake

Good performance in short-cycle activities, especially navigation systems

Commercial activity remains intense on ongoing tenders

A backlog of €614 million

Outlook confirmed

The group's markets remain well oriented, both in Defence and Civil sectors

R&D efforts, through numerous projects, are maintained to renew our products and conquer new markets

2023 guidance confirmed: revenue growth >15%.

H1 2023 income statement

(€ million) H1 2023 H1 2022

equivalent scope[1] H1 2022 former scope[2] Var M€

(vs equivalent scope) Change

% Backlog at the end of period 614 - 482 - - Revenues 153,6 134,9 63,3 +18,7 +14% Current EBITDA[3] 31,8 32,4 11,4 -0,6 -2% Current EBITDA margin (%) 20,7% 24,0% 18,1% -3.3 pts - Income from operating activities4 17,4 18,5 4,9 -1,1 -6% Other operating income -9,4 -0,8 -1,4 -8,5 n.a Operating income 8,0 -0,8 3,5 -8,5 n.a Financial result -11,8 17,7 -1,0 -9,7 - 55% Taxes -1,1 -10,6 -5,6 -1,2 11% Net income from discontinued operations 31,4 -0,8 -2,5 -0,3 34% Consolidated net income 26,5 -2,5 -5,6 +33,9 n.a Net income group share 25,7 3,8 -5,8 +22,7 n.a

The last disposal of the activities of the former Engineering & Protection Systems division was completed at the end of the first quarter 2023, in accordance with the announced schedule. In 2023, this transaction generated a cash inflow of €30 million for Exail Technologies, the capital gain is fully recognized in the first-half accounts. The ISP division now contributes to the 2022 income statement only on the line of income from discontinued operations (application of IFRS 5).

154 million in revenues in the first half of 2023

Exail technologies achieved +14% revenue growth in the 1st half of 2023, with an acceleration in the second quarter (+19%).

Navigation & Maritime robotics segment: advances in civil and defense applications

Revenues in the Navigation & Maritime robotics segment grew by +11% in the 1st half of 2023, including +20% in the 2nd quarter of 2023. This segment includes the two main activities of the group, vertically integrated: the sale of navigation and positioning systems and the marketing of drones and autonomous drone systems for maritime applications. Revenue growth is driven by three important drivers:

Progress on ongoing major defence programmes, including underwater mine action programmes

The growth of existing applications in the maritime field, for various sectors (marine renewable energies, shipyards, etc.)

The breakthrough on booming applications thanks to differentiating solutions, such as underwater mapping by drone or space navigation.

Advanced Technologies segment: strong demand translates into record deliveries

This segment consists of developing and marketing the most efficient photonic and quantum components (special optical fibers, optical modulators, quantum measurement instruments) and products using the most advanced technologies (embedded communication equipment, simulators, decision-making autonomy). These components and products are sold directly to third parties or integrated into the systems of the Navigation & Maritime robotics segment.

The ramp-up of the production rate of this segment continues and was able to meet the significant orders of the quarter, both for internal needs and for third-party customers. Revenues in this segment increased by +28%. The very diverse customer base includes many leading players in lasers, telecommunications, aeronautics, space, defense and quantum, who rely on Exail as a strategic and recurring supplier.

More details on H1 2023 revenues are available in the dedicated press release published on July 26, 2023 (link to the press release).

Operating income by division[4]

(€ million) H1 2023 H1 2022 equivalent scope[5] VarM€ Change% Navigation & Maritime Robotics Revenues 116,4 104,7 +12 +11% Current EBITDA 24,8 - - - Current EBITDA margin (%) 21,3% - - - Income from ordinary activities 14,9 - - - Advanced technologies Revenues 41,3 32,2 +9 +28% Current EBITDA 7,4 - - - Current EBITDA margin (%) 17,9% - - - Income from ordinary activities 4,8 - - -

A current EBITDA margin of 21%

Exail Technologies generated recurring EBITDA of €32m in the first half of 2023, in line with expectations in this first year of integration of the new Exail group. On a like-for-like basis, the recurring EBITDA margin was down on last year and close to that of the second half of the year. It is at a good level and may vary from one half-year to the next depending on the mix of margins on business delivered during the year.

The Navigation and Maritime Robotics segment, which accounts for the bulk of the Group's activities, achieved a recurring EBITDA margin of 21% in the first half, thanks to progress on major defence programmes and deliveries of inertial navigation systems

The Advanced Technologies segment generated 18% current EBITDA margin. It includes on the one hand high-margin activities, such as optical fibers for laser applications, but also activities in development (such as terrestrial drones and some quantum instruments) that still contribute little to the group's profitability this year. The performance of this division is also impacted by the decline in products sold for the aerospace sector, where customers are waiting for the new version of the ELITE SC emergency beacon.

Operating income of €8 million

Depreciation and provisions amounted to €14 million in the 1st half of 2023, a stable level compared to last year. Income on ordinary activities thus amounted to €17.4 million.

Other operating income amounted to €9 million, half of which came from the decline in the value of Prodways Group shares and had no effect on cash[6]. These Prodways Group shares were distributed to shareholders in June 2023 The balance includes costs related to the employee incentive and retention plan implemented by iXblue (renamed EXAIL) for several years and the latest costs related to the acquisition of iXblue. As a result, the company's operating income amounted to €8 million.

Cost of financial debt on the rise, with partial effect on cash flow

The acquisition of iXblue was carried out without a capital increase by Exail Technologies thanks to the leverage effect created at the level of the subsidiary EXAIL HOLDING, to which ECA Group was contributed. This financial structure offers significant value creation potential, due to the amplification of the effects of the group's growth through financial leverage. However, it generates an increase in the cost of financial debt, to €12 million in the 1st half of 2023.

A significant portion of the interest recognized - the interest on bonds issued to ICG - is capitalized and therefore has no effect on cash. Disbursements related to debt interest therefore represent slightly more than half of the expense in the income statement. These costs are expected to decrease in the coming years as the company gradually deleverages.

Financial structure at end-June 2023

Cash flow from operating activities[7] amounted to €28m in the first half of 2023. This performance was offset by a sharp increase in working capital (+€31m), penalized by a traditionally unfavorable seasonality between the two half-year periods, particularly this year on the BENL program payment milestones. WCR was also impacted by a payment delay of one working day (from June 30 to July 4), amounting to €7 million.

Capex amounted to €14 million, mainly including investments in R&D, as well as investments in certain production tools.

Exail Technologies also received €30 million thanks to the sale of the ISP division in the 1st half of 2023. This sale proceeds were used in July 2023 to acquire 5% of the subsidiary EXAIL Holding for €24.5 million (see press release of 26 July).

At the end of June 2023, the Group's cash position therefore amounted to €70 million (compared to €59 million at the end of 2022). The adjusted group's net debt was relatively stable at €269 million, including the obligations in fine (2030) subscribed by financial partner ICG. It stands at €183 million excluding these bonds, which have no cash impact before maturity.

Perspectives

Order intake of €139m in H1 2023, up 6% on H1 2022

New orders for the first half were driven by the Navigation & Maritime Robotics segment, with €110 m of new orders, up €14 m on the same period last year. Although this performance was relatively disappointing, it remains solid given the postponement of certain ongoing tenders in the field of underwater mine countermeasures, particularly in the Middle East. Several processes are still underway and Exail Technologies will continue to communicate on the progress of these projects, while respecting the confidentiality constraints of these processes.

The Advanced Technologies segment booked €31 m of orders in the first half of 2023, down €6 m on the same period last year. Against a backdrop of strong sales momentum in the optical components business, the Group decided to give priority to the internal needs of the Navigation & Maritime Robotics segment at the expense of external orders, to be able to meet the high demand for inertial navigation systems. Orders were also adversely affected by lower sales of on-board equipment for the aerospace industry, as mentioned earlier in this press release.

Supportive and well-oriented markets

The Group's markets remain buoyant thanks to the continuation of supportive underlying trends in the Group's main applications. In the civil sector, the needs for cutting-edge equipment for hydrographic missions remains strong. They are driven by sovereign priorities such as the construction of offshore wind farms, ocean protection and deep-sea exploration. These trends are reflected in recent orders taken by the Group, which in September announced a record order in the civil maritime sector for navigation equipment and a new order for the DriX drone.

In the defense sector, the overall increase in defense budgets worldwide (+$130 billion by 2022) is supporting the Group's activities. The modernization and dronization of naval forces is beginning, enabling navies to carry out protection and surveillance missions more effectively and at lower cost. The French Navy's Centre for Strategic Studies expects "a proliferation of drones"[8], which should benefit the Group's activities.

Exail Technologies achieves a start to 2023 with a good level of revenue and profitability. The Group confirms its 2023 objective of revenue growth of more than 15% compared to 2022 revenue on an equivalent scope. The Group's management therefore expects significantly higher revenue in the second half of the year.

Upcoming financial events

Q3 2023 activity: October 26, 2023

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Phone +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

ANNEXES

Definition of alternative performance indicators

Current EBITDA: Operating income before "net depreciation and amortization and provisions", "other operating income" and "share in the results of associates".

Income from ordinary activities: Operating income before "other operating income" and "share of associates' earnings".

Cash flow from operations: Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and after neutralisation of the cost of net financial debt and tax.

Adjusted net debt: Net debt including treasury liability, excluding IFRS 16 lease debt.

H1 2023 income statement

(EUR thousands) H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2022 equivalent scope[9] revenues 153 583 63 317 134 886 Capitalized production 10 666 4 754 9 244 Inventories and work in progress 5 598 373 4 929 Other income from operations 9 884 3 478 9 805 Purchases and external charges (78 311) (28 853) (63 808) Personnel expenses (66 860) (30 740) (61 935) Tax and duties (1 764) (692) (1 373) Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (net of reversals) (14 465) (6 577) (13 905) Other operating income and expenses (967) (178) 662 Income from ordinary activities 17 363 4 883 18 505 Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies - - - Non-recurring items in operating income (9 351) (1 426) (802) OPERATIONAL RESULTS 8 012 3 457 17 703 Financial interest on gross debt (11 717) (1 431) (11,757) Financial income relating to cash and cash equivalents 88 12 14 Cost of net financial debt (11 629) (1 419) (11 743) Other financial income (b) 187 95 1 532 Other financial charges (c) (371) 281 (389) Financial income and expenses (d=a+b+c) (11 813) (1 043) (10 599) Income tax (1 096) (5 551) (818) NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (4 896) (3 137) 6 286 Net income from discontinued operations 31 365 (2 498) (2 498) NET RESULT OF THE CONSOLIDATED GROUP 26 469 (5 635) 3 788 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDER 25 704 (5 790) 992 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 765 155 2 797 Average number of shares 17 105 312 17 105 312 17 218 321

Consolidated balance sheet - Assets

(EUR thousands) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Non-current assets 460 987 458 734 Goodwill 298 894 292 289 Other intangible assets 64 045 59 441 Tangible capital assets 46 396 47 207 Rights of use 35 847 34 305 Holdings in associates - - Other financial assets 9 613 19 495 Deferred tax assets 4 228 3 905 Other non-current assets 1 954 2 091 Current assets 379 152 331 728 Net inventories 74 109 64 284 Net trade receivables 60 869 53 020 Contract assets 111 670 85 191 Other current assets 28 909 31 469 Tax assets payable 24 547 30 043 Other current financial assets 9 054 8 964 Cash and other cash equivalents 69 994 58 756 Assets for sale - 50 352 Total assets 840 129 840 814

Consolidated balance sheet - Liabilities

(EUR thousands) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 Equity (group share) 126 287 106 318 Minority interests 102 502 104 259 Non-current liabilities 353 874 361 547 Long-term provisions 5,981 5 994 Long-term financial debt - more than one year away 278 892 288 872 Rent debts - share more than one year 31 365 30 122 Deferred tax liabilities 3,946 3 729 Commitments to purchase minority securities 30 310 29 645 Other non-current liabilities 3,380 3 185 Current liabilities 257 466 221 463 Short-term provisions 4 145 5 323 Long-term financial liabilities - share less than one year away 68 339 42 201 Rent debts - share less than one year away 6,734 6 465 Other current financial liabilities 4 615 5 077 Operating trade payables 57 131 44 834 Contract liabilities 46 769 48 046 Other current liabilities 69,447 69 195 Tax liabilities payable 286 322 Sales liabilities - 47 226 Total liabilities 840 129 840 814

Cash Flow Statement

(EUR thousands) 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 (1) Net result of continuing operations (4 896) (3 137) Calculated income and expenses 15 591 5 224 Capital gains and losses on disposals 4 636 (28) Share of profit of associates - - Cash flow (before neutralizing the cost of net financial debt and taxes) 15 331 2 059 Expense for net debt 11 629 1 282 Tax expense 1 096 5 551 Self-financing capacity (after neutralizing the cost of net financial debt and taxes) 28 056 8 892 Taxes paid (1 177) (471) Change in working capital requirement (31 167) 6 971 Net flow of cash generated by activity (a) (4 288) 15 393 Investing activities Payments/acquisition of intangible assets (10 135) (4 975) Payments/acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3 544) (3 190) Proceeds/disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 56 28 Payments/acquisition & Proceeds/disposal of non-current financial assets 3 489 177 Net cash inflow/outflow on the acquisition/disposal of subsidiaries 27 310 116 Net cash flows related to investment operations (B) 17 177 (7 845) Financing operations Capital increases or contributions - - Dividends paid (1) (584) Other capital transactions (1 757) (143) Receipts from borrowings 23 352 777 Repayments of loans (13 348) (9 097) Repayment of rent debts (3 410) (1 091) Paid cost of net financial debt (5 957) (804) Other funding flows (498) - Net cash flows related to financing operations (C) (1 620) (10 941) CASH FLOW GENERATED BY CONTINUING OPERATIONS (D = A+B+C) 11 268 (3 3992) Cash flow from discontinued operations (7 520) (2550) Variation of tresorry 3 748 (5 943) Impact of exchange rate movements (31) 17 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 58 756 38 230 Cash flow from discontinued operations (710) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 69 993 34 146

[1] The 2022 figures on an equivalent scope include the IXBLUE Group as if its acquisition had taken place on January 1, 2022. Normativity restatements have been applied: neutralization of acquisition costs, normalization of interest expense based on its structure at the acquisition date, neutralization of the negative impact of changes in the scope of consolidation on Exail Technologies' deferred taxes. These 2022 figures are given for information only and do not comply with IFRS.

[2] Income statement for the first half of 2022 after reclassification on the line "net income from discontinued operations" of the contribution from operations discontinued in the first half of 2023.

[3] See glossary in the appendix for definitions of alternative performance indicators.

[4] The sum of the aggregates of the two divisions must be supplemented by intra-group eliminations and the structure to obtain the consolidated result presented above. Details of these items can be found in the 2023 half-year report.

[5] The company is unable to disclose the income statement by segment for 2022 on a like-for-like basis due to the complexity and time that would have been required to retroactively reconstruct the various aggregates.

[6] On June 21, 2023, Exail Technologies distributed the balance of its Prodways Group shares to Exail Technologies shareholders. These shares were valued at the stock market price, a loss was noted due to the decline in Prodways Group's share price since December 31, 2022.

[7] Before change in working capital requirements

[8] Source: Etudes Marines January 2023

[9] The 2022 figures at equivalent scope include the IXBLUE group as if it had been acquired on 1 January 2022. Standardisation adjustments have been applied: neutralisation of acquisition costs, standardisation of interest expense based on its structure at the acquisition date, neutralisation of the negative impact of changes in the scope of consolidation on the deferred tax of Exail Technologies. These 2022 figures are given for information only and do not comply with IFRS.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yppvYplmlJqXympwaZWbZ2lpbJtim2SaZWTHxGaalZ7GbpqRlZphbpnJZnFjlWZv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82019-cp_exail-technologies_h1-2023_en.pdf