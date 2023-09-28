Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077
Frankfurt
28.09.23
18:17 Uhr
1,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 18:16
Affluent Medical: H1 2023 results. Major advances in clinical programs. Extension of cash horizon to February 2024.

DJ Affluent Medical: H1 2023 results. Major advances in clinical programs. Extension of cash horizon to February 2024. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: H1 2023 results. Major advances in clinical programs. Extension of cash horizon to February 2024. 
28-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
H1 2023 RESULTS 
Major advances in clinical programs 
Extension of cash horizon to February 2024 
 
   -- Progress in structural heart activities: 
   - First successful implantation of the Epygon valve and continuation of the pilot study 
   - Excellent clinical results for Kalios in terms of efficacy and an excellent 1-year safety profile 
 
 
   -- Financing of clinical operations: 
   - Successful capital increase carried out in March 2023, totaling EUR13.7m 
   - Extension of financial visibility until February 2024 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, September 28, 2023 - 5:45 pm CEST - Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a 
French clinical-stage MedTech company specializing in the international development and production engineering of 
innovative medical prostheses, today announces its financial results for H1 2023 and provides an update on the 
development of its various clinical programs. 
 
NEW CLINICAL ADVANCES IN 2023 
Since early 2023, Affluent Medical has been developing its medical devices and announced important clinical advances in 
each of its three programs. 
 
EPYGON: First implantation of mitral heart valve successfully completed and additional investigation centers identified 
Epygon is the only biomimetic mitral heart valve that mimics the anatomy of the native mitral valve and physiological 
blood flow, able to be implanted via a transcatheter route. This transcatheter approach avoids an invasive "open heart" 
procedure and associated complications to treat mitral valve insufficiency. 
This serious and potentially fatal disease affects 2% of the world's population, or approximately 160 million people. 
However, fewer than 4% of patients with a severe form can receive open heart surgery, which poses a high risk of death 
and hospitalization. 
The TMVI (transcatheter mitral valve implantation) market for endovascular valves has greater market potential than 
TAVI ((Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation, over USD8 billion at maturity), according to Allied Market Research and 
Azoth Market Research. 
In March 2023, Affluent Medical announced the successful first implantation of the Epygon biomimetic mitral heart valve 
in a patient with a severe mitral valve insufficiency profile combined with several comorbidity factors. This 
implantation was carried out via a minimally invasive transcatheter route, by Prof. Stefano Salizzoni, MD, PhD - 
co-investigator of the Minerva pilot clinical study - and his team, at the Molinette Hospital of Health and Science in 
Turin, Italy. 
After one month of follow-up, the patient improved her functional condition, changing her New York Heart Association 
(NYHA) functional status from III to II, which results in a resumption of day-to-day activities without complete 
exhaustion. The echocardiogram showed excellent function of the Epygon valve. 
Approval from the DSMB (data safety and monitoring board) allowed the Company to treat additional patients with the 
Epygon valve. 
More recently, one additional center was approved to participate in the clinical trial (Seville), bringing the total 
number of centers to ten. Affluent Medical has accelerated the number of screened patients to 80, with the aim of 
implanting up to 10 patients to complete the pilot phase. 
The Company recently developed two new valve sizes (sizes 40 and 42). These two additional sizes will accelerate 
patient screening while gradually being authorized in additional countries (already approved in Spain and Austria). 
 
KALIOS: Positive interim results confirmed at one year for the mitral ring and strategic shift towards the US market 
Kalios is the only mitral annuloplasty device that can be adjusted percutaneously to treat both residual and recurrent 
mitral valve insufficiency, at any time after implantation, repeatedly and with a beating heart, thereby avoiding a 
repeat open-heart operation. Affluent Medical believes that Kalios would avoid further intervention for potentially 
30-40% of patients over a five-year horizon. The market for mitral valve repair surgery is estimated to be worth USD1.5 
billion in the US-Europe region in 2023, growing at 3.5% per year. 
After the announcement of excellent interim results in July 2022, Affluent Medical presented in September 2023 an 
intermediate dataset on 20 patients treated in five centers in Europe after one year implementation. 
At one year, none of the patients had MR >2+, thus meeting the pre-defined efficacy endpoint of the study. 
The safety profile of the study was excellent: no death, no myocardial infarction, no valve thrombosis and no 
endocarditis were reported, up to one year. 
The study covered 13 patients who presented with primary (degenerative) mitral regurgitation and seven with secondary 
(functional) mitral regurgitation. Five post-implant adjustments were performed, and one patient was adjusted at 11 
months after surgery. Of the four patients adjusted peri-operatively, excellent results were observed, which have been 
maintained up to one year. 
In line with the analysis of the positive data at one year from the Optimize II pivotal study, the Company has decided 
to refocus resources on the US market and rapidly enter into discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration 
(FDA). 
The US market offers several advantages beyond being the world's largest unified medtech market: on the 
commercialization side, the average selling price of a mitral ring is 25-30% higher compared to Europe, offering more 
possibilities for a premium product such as Kalios. In addition, obtaining approval in the US is well aligned with the 
Company's strategy to secure commercial partners, which are mostly located in the US (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, 
Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, etc.). 
To optimize expenses, the European trial has been put on hold while this strategic shift takes place. 
 
ARTUS: Start of the Dry pilot study by the end of the fiscal year 
Artus is the first artificial sphincter that can be activated by the patient with a remote control, for the treatment 
of moderate to severe urinary incontinence. 
Urinary incontinence is a major public health problem for over 400 million people worldwide without any innovation in 
the last 40 years, causing patients to suffer a reduced quality of life associated with the psychological disorders 
related to the disease. 
According to Optima Insights, the global market for medical devices to treat urinary incontinence (slings, 
neurostimulators, artificial sphincters) is set to reach USD4.3 billion by 2027, with an average annual growth rate of 
11% between 2019 and 2027. 
The European Dry pilot study on the Artus medical device in the treatment of urinary incontinence in humans is expected 
to begin by the end of 2023. 
A first clinical center is open in Prague and several centers are being opened in Spain, Poland and Belgium for the 
pilot phase. 
It is planned to recruit a total of 70 patients for the pilot and pivotal phases of this study. 
 
 
 
Success of the March 2023 capital increase 
On March 6, 2023, Affluent Medical announced the success of its capital increase with the continuation of the PSR 
through the issuance of shares with redeemable share subscription warrants (BSAR) for a gross amount of EUR13.7m 
(excluding any exercise of BSAR). 
The last fundraising carried out on March 6, 2023, as well as the good control of its expenses, enabled Affluent 
Medical to extend its cash horizon to February 2024. 
Financing the next stages of its development: 
Affluent Medical is exploring the best financing options to support the next stages of its development. Affluent 
Medical plans to carry out a capital increase in the coming months. This transaction would be intended to finance 
ongoing clinical programs and could receive the support of its reference shareholders. 
 
 
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR H1 2023 
 
The main financial items under IFRS are presented in the table below and were approved by the Board of Directors at its 
meeting of Monday, September 25, 2023. The Statutory Auditors conducted a limited review of the half-year financial 
statements. 
 
The full financial statements are available on our website: www.affluentmedical.com. 
 
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)       06/30/2023  06/30/2022 
                                 6 months   6 months 
Other operating income                      590     705 
Purchases                             (1,037)   (1,505) 
External costs                          (2,828)   (2,478) 
Personnel expenses                        (2,996)   (2,888) 
Taxes and duties                         (49)     (37) 
Provisions net of reversals                    -      110 
Other current operating income and expenses            101     (22) 
Depreciation & amortization                    (1,206)   (1,231) 
 
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME                     (7,425)   (7,346) 
 
OPERATING INCOME after share of net income of equity affiliates  (7,425)   (7,346) 
Net financial income                       (633)    (931) 
Income taxes                           78      85 
NET INCOME (LOSS)                         (7,980)   (8,192) 
 
Cash flow from operating activities                (8,531)   (6,451) 
Cash flow from investing activities                (34)     (62)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

