Renewi plc: Further response to possible offer -2

DJ Renewi plc: Further response to possible offer announcement by Macquarie Asset Management ("Macquarie")

THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY FIRM OFFER MIGHT BE MADE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 28 September 2023 Renewi PLC ("Renewi" or the "Company") Further response to possible offer announcement by Macquarie Asset Management ("Macquarie") Earlier today, the Board of Directors of Renewi (the "Board") confirmed it had received an unsolicited and highly conditional non-binding proposal from Macquarie in relation to a proposed all-cash offer of 775 pence per Renewi share for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the Company to be made by funds managed or advised by Macquarie (the "Proposal"). The Proposal, which was subject to the satisfaction of a broad number of pre-conditions, including the completion of due diligence, was firmly rejected by the Board of Renewi. The Board is confident in the Company's future and, in particular, the significant value creation opportunity it expects to realise for its shareholders from the delivery of its medium-term plan. In its Capital Markets Day on 4 October 2023, the Company will reinforce the significant growth opportunity available to the Company, and provide further details of the Board's strategy focussing on several key initiatives that are expected to catalyse value for shareholders through the strengthening of Renewi's financial and operational platform. -- Dedicated commercial plans to drive 5%+ top line growth: Supported by the Company's strong commercial proposition and the strategic positioning of its core segments, Renewi has established dedicated commercial plans to drive organic top line growth. It expects to grow market share through superior customer propositions, further expansion of recycling capabilities, and further enhancement in the second material production quality to capitalise on a growing market opportunity for low carbon secondary materials. While maintaining disciplined capital allocation, the strong sectoral tailwinds combined with Renewi's attractive positioning give the Board confidence that significant shareholder value can be realised from delivery of growth opportunities over the coming years. -- Sustainable improvement in margins: Renewi has initiated a series of near-term initiatives to enhance efficiency through simplification of the organisation, streamlining administrative processes and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. These actions will be supplemented by progress in Renewi's digital agenda, focused on further improving customer related processes, digitising its back offices and upgrading its asset management capabilities. Delivery of these initiatives is expected to drive sustainable long-term margin improvement, towards the Company's target of high single digit % EBIT margin. -- Improving Cash Conversion: The Company is targeting a material improvement in free cash generation, to reach a conversion ratio of 40% of EBITDA by FY26 (1), through a removal of legacy costs and reduction in exceptional costs as well as a move to higher asset utilisation, leading to lower capex. This improved cash generation will enable the Company to operate a more dynamic capital allocation strategy that encompasses both investment-driven growth and improved shareholder returns. -- Strategic evaluation of Renewi's UK Municipal business: In line with Renewi's strategic commitment to sharpen its portfolio focus on its core competence in the sorting and treatment of commercial waste, a comprehensive review of its UK Municipal business is being undertaken. The Company is actively exploring a range of options to achieve an exit from this segment, with an outcome targeted during the first half of 2024. The Board believes the Company's ongoing exposure to this segment is a key impediment to shareholder value creation and believes significant operational, financial and capital allocation benefits will be derived from delivery of a successful exit. Renewi has confidence that delivery of its standalone operational plan will realise value for all its stakeholders, including significant value upside for its shareholders, and that its delivery offers a materially superior opportunity than the proposal from Macquarie. The Board therefore does not believe the Macquarie proposal to be in the interests of Renewi's shareholders, taken as a whole. Accordingly, the Board strongly urges shareholders to take no action at this time. For the purposes of Rule 2.5(a) of the Code, this announcement has been made without the consent of Macquarie. 