Montag, 02.10.2023
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
02.10.23
08:17 Uhr
02.10.2023 | 18:13
DJ VALBIOTIS SA: the Phase II/III REVERSE-IT study selected for an oral presentation at the 2023 EASD congress, the main European learned society for diabetes 

02-Oct-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
Press release 
 
 
   -- The Phase II/III clinical study REVERSE-IT, carried out with the active substance TOTUM.63, in 
  partnership with Nestlé Health Science, will be presented on October 3, during an oral communication at the 
  congress of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2023. 
   -- This communication will detail the protocol of the REVERSE-IT study, against early glycemic disorders, as 
  well as the complete characteristics of the population included (636 volunteers), at the beginning of the study. 
 
   -- After a presentation in the United States last June during the prestigious congress of the American 
  Diabetes Association, the oral communication at the EASD this fall marks the undeniable scientific success of this 
  study on an international scale. 
 
La Rochelle, October 02, 2023 (17:40 CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a commercially 
oriented Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and 
cardiovascular diseases, announces the selection of the Phase II/III clinical study REVERSE-IT for an oral presentation 
at the annual congress of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), which takes place from October 2 
to 6, 2023 in Hamburg (Germany). The detailed protocol as well as the complete characteristics of the population 
included, at the start of the study, will be presented during an oral session scheduled for October 3 from 12:30 p.m. 
to 1:30 p.m. 
 
In the field of early glycemic disorders, the REVERSE-IT study carried out in partnership with Nestlé Health Science 
constitutes a world first for a non-drug active substance, both in terms of its scale (636 volunteers) and the number 
of centers involved internationally (52 centers in 7 countries). The full positive results, communicated on September 
11, 2023 (press release of September 11), demonstrated the impressive efficacy of the active substance TOTUM.63. 
 
"The success of the REVERSE-IT study constitutes a breakthrough for a non-drug approach to prediabetes and untreated 
early stages of type 2 diabetes. The results will of course be the subject of a very ambitious scientific communication 
plan. But already, the double selection of the protocol and population characteristics at baseline, this year, by the 
two main world diabetes congresses, the ADA then the EASD, with an oral communication, confirms the very great value of 
our work. This is undeniable scientific recognition for this international study. We are very proud to present it today 
to the community of European diabetologists." welcomes Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Director of Medical, Regulatory and 
Industrial Affairs, member of the Valbiotis Executive Committee. 
 
The oral communication will take place during session SO 55, Tuesday October 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. with 
number 724 and the following title: 
"Baseline of the REVERSE-IT study, a 24-week and 600-people randomized placebo-controlled study on the metabolic 
effects of TOTUM.63, a five plant-extract combination" 
About TOTUM.63 
TOTUM.63 is a unique and patented combination of 5 plant extracts which targets the pathophysiological mechanisms of 
type 2 diabetes, and benefits from an unrivaled clinical demonstration of efficacy for a non-drug active substance. 
This innovation, both natural and clinically proven, offers new perspectives to the millions of people confronted with 
the risks of type 2 diabetes, as well as to all doctors and healthcare professionals currently lacking reliable, 
targeted preventive solutions. 
TOTUM.63 benefits from intellectual property validated by patents in the world's major markets: Europe (covering 39 
countries), the United States, Canada, Russia, China, Japan, Mexico, Indonesia, Israel, South Africa, New Zealand, 
Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Algeria, Ukraine, Malaysia, Chile, India, South Korea, and national phases are 
still underway in Brazil, Argentina, Thailand, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. 
TOTUM.63's industrial production capacity, in line with North American and European standards, has been validated. 
TOTUM.63 already has marketing authorizations linked to its status in Europe. 
In February 2020, Valbiotis signed a long-term global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science for the 
development and worldwide commercialization of TOTUM.63. This unique partnership in the field of Health Nutrition 
provides for the marketing of TOTUM.63 by Nestlé Health Science worldwide, possibly before obtaining a health claim 
depending on the area. It will also finance the final stages of TOTUM.63's development. 
 
 
About Valbiotis 
Valbiotis is a commercially oriented Research & Development company, committed to scientific innovation for preventing 
and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs. 
Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health 
nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, relying on a 
multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources. 
Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing and/or distribution agreements with global or 
regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products. 
Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic 
centers. The Company has established three sites in France - Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) - and a subsidiary 
in Quebec City (Canada). 
Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI 
label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the 
European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company. 
For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com. 
 
 
Contacts 
Corporate communication / Valbiotis 
Carole Rocher 
Communication and Public Affairs Director 
+33 6 77 82 56 88 
 
Marc Delaunay 
Communication Manager 
media@valbiotis.com 
 
Financial communication / Seitosei Actifin 
Marianne PY 
Senior consultant 
+33 1 80 48 25 31 
mpy@actifin.fr 
 
 
Name: Valbiotis 
ISIN code: FR0013254851 
Ticker symbol: ALVAL 
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 
 
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these 
projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, 
in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in 
economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 
Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on April 26, 2023. This 
document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). 
This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation 
to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country. 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
