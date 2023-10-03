Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Announces Patient Filing for Cutting-Edge Biotres Device

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, today announced the filing of a patent application for its groundbreaking Biotres device. This patent protects Biotres' proprietary 3 channel technology, multiple sensors, architecture and compact form factor, a combination that has never been done before. Up until now, compact devices have lacked multiple channels, reducing the quality of diagnosis. Biotres is a cutting-edge invention that marks a significant advancement in remote patient monitoring and cardiac care. This filing expands the Company's IP portfolio while increasing market barriers.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity, commented on the patent filing, stating, "This filing is part of our broader strategy of continually expanding our IP portfolio with trade secrets and patents. As we consistently innovate and expand our IP and FDA 510(k) portfolios, we are not only winning market share and protecting our IP but continuously increasing the barriers to entry."

The filing of Biotres patent serves as a powerful testament to Biotricity's relentless pursuit of healthcare innovation, where it consistently explores the frontiers of technology to redefine the cardiac care landscape. The company plans to continue to file patents as part of its IP strategy and expects to file two additional patents within the next year. This patent application marks another significant milestone in Biotricity's journey, complementing its existing patent portfolio.

The Biotres device represents a revolutionary leap forward in the field of cardiac technology. This cutting-edge device redefines cardiac monitoring by providing continuous, real-time data on vital signs, including heart rate, 3 channels of ECG, and activity levels, enabling early detection and proactive management of cardiac conditions for both patients and healthcare providers.

Biotres is the first of its kind, a compact 3-channel connected cardiac monitor that addresses the lack of multiple ECG channels, multiple sensors, rechargeability and connectivity within a compact patch form factor. It offers up to 30 days of recording, while its wireless connectivity ensures automated data offloading and remote ECG views, reducing results wait time from the conventional 2-week period to 3 days or less. Physicians can remotely access ECG data, and patients can easily report symptoms via an intuitive app, facilitating faster clinician response. With Biotres, Biotricity is not only innovating but also establishing a new industry standard, revolutionizing cardiac monitoring to enhance patient outcomes, increase patient safety and empower healthcare providers.

To learn more about our cutting-edge solutions in cardiac care, visit www.biotricity.com, where Biotres is readily available for purchase.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity, Inc. is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

