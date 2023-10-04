Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
04.10.2023 | 03:31
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intermundium: Carl Cox's Digital Debut in Sensorium Galaxy, Worldwide Premiere Set for October 27

DJ Intermundium: Carl Cox's Digital Debut in Sensorium Galaxy, Worldwide Premiere Set for October 27 

EQS Newswire / 04/10/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8 
Intermundium: Carl Cox's Digital Debut in Sensorium Galaxy, Worldwide Premiere Set for October 27 
 
Zug, Switzerland - Sensorium is proud to announce Carl Cox's debut virtual show in the Sensorium Galaxy. The exclusive 
30-minute performance, featuring tracks written, produced and performed by Carl, is set to premiere on Friday, October 
27, at 7 p.m. GMT. Music and technology fans from around the globe will be able to access this captivating experience 
at no cost. Named Intermundium, which refers to the space between worlds, or dimensions, the show promises to be 
another step into the territory of digital performances. 
In the world of electronic music, Carl Cox stands as an enduring legend. With origins deeply rooted in the early 
evolution of acid house and techno, he has consistently been at the forefront of the global dance music scene. From 
pioneering three-deck wizardry to setting techno benchmarks with iconic releases such as 'F.A.C.T,' and 'Electronic 
Generations', his influence is unparalleled. Beyond his mastery behind the decks as a DJ with iconic shows and 
residencies, and his next-level hybrid live performances, Carl's contributions as a label owner, producer, and remixer 
not only cultivate and elevate emerging talent but also solidify his place in dance music's pantheon of innovators. 
Captivated by his legacy, Sensorium Galaxy was delighted to have Carl Cox spearhead this groundbreaking venture. 
Sensorium Galaxy is an evolving metaverse consisting of a configuration of diverse virtual worlds. PRISM is Sensorium 
Galaxy's hub dedicated to electronic music, where avatars of both real-life and virtual DJs provide continuous musical 
engagements. The show is built around the key characteristics of the PRISM world, revealing its phenomenon as an 
anomaly location. Here, in the epicentre of energetic flows, a unique conductivity of sound frequencies can transform 
space. This is utilised by the digital version of Carl Cox for a performance with visual sensations that aren't 
achievable in the real world. In the valley of PRISM's extraordinary surroundings, he controls the environment with his 
tech-house beats, driving every element of this world into motion with the power of sound-from erupting volcanic 
streams to gigantic, futuristic structures of an extraterrestrial concert module, engaging virtual inhabitants and show 
guests in an endless dance. 
Carl Cox explains, "I've always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic 
music culture. I truly understood what was possible when I first saw my avatar and literally did a double-take! I 
thought, 'This is now a reality - or should I say virtual reality?' It has been really interesting to see things 
develop to the point where I can share my experiences with like-minded individuals anywhere on Earth - or beyond!" 
Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO and Art Director of Sensorium adds, "Building on the Uncanny Valley hypothesis, we began the 
show with a deep exploration into how much we could blur the lines between reality and the digital realm, between 
genuine human beings and lifelike avatars, and between tangible and virtual artistry. Facing a blank canvas, we asked 
ourselves: How much is needed to make one believe the virtual is real? In this context, Intermundium becomes an 
immersive trip into uncharted digital territories, infused with mystical nuances, fantastical elements, and 
extraterrestrial perspectives. We believe this performance will captivate fans, offering a novel way to engage with 
music, enriched by visual and emotional dimensions. This show is an experiment, a joint exploration between us and Carl 
Cox. We aim to understand the possibility of transferring the energies of both the artist and a live dance floor into a 
virtual environment. Doing this with Carl Cox as an inspiration has helped us take that bold first step." 
Sensorium's CEO, Vladimir Kedrinsky, elaborates on the company's mission: "At Sensorium, we are true adepts of 
technologies and we're delighted to have a pioneer like Carl Cox align with us, bridging the realms of progressive 
music and advanced tech. We view the popularisation of VR and XR formats as our contribution to the advancement of 
these pioneering technologies, accelerating the time when they will become an integral part of our daily lives. With 
Intermundium, as well as for all upcoming Sensorium Galaxy shows, we've designed a whole range of formats to 
demonstrate the potential of these technologies across various platforms. Users can immerse themselves in the show 
through a mobile phone or a laptop, however, if they want the deepest possible immersion, this is what our full-fledged 
VR format provides. We view both 2D streams and the innovative VR-360 format as gateways into our universe, ensuring 
everyone has a way in. By making the show freely accessible, we've also eliminated another boundary, aspiring to bring 
this collaboration between Sensorium and Carl Cox to anyone and everyone passionate about innovative entertainment, 
music, and the wonders offered by cutting-edge tech." 
Sensorium has harnessed high-end technologies like XR, AI, Motion Capture, and the Unreal Engine, along with their 
proprietary innovations, to craft today's most technologically advanced and visually stunning show. This integration 
also enabled the creation of a hyper-realistic digital replica of Carl Cox. 
Carl Cox concludes: "I've always tried to make sure that partners, be they real-world promoters, labels, venues or as 
is the case now, technology pioneers, understand that to me, it is about bringing spaces and dancefloors to life by 
adding to the experience, sometimes guiding it but never dictating how people should enjoy themselves and removing as 
many barriers as possible to bring everyone together. Sensorium understood this and agreed to make my performance 
freely available with no paid tickets, to anyone who wants to participate". 
Access to Intermundium's world premiere is free and will be available across multiple platforms: Sensorium Galaxy 
Website (2D Stream), YouTube (2D Stream), App Store and Google Play apps (2D Stream), and Steam (Full-fledged VR). 
In an exciting collaboration with PICO, the immersive VR-360 version of Intermundium will be available solely on the 
PICO Store for an entire month, offering a unique and unparalleled viewing experience. Additionally, the show will be 
broadcasted on Sensorium's TikTok Live (2D Stream) as the Premiere begins. 
More platforms, including ones allowing access to the full-fledged VR environment, will be announced on Sensorium 
Galaxy's website, before the Premiere planned on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. GMT. 
About Sensorium 
Sensorium is an innovative startup with deep expertise in crafting immersive virtual environments. Combining technology 
with creativity, Sensorium develops a wide range of tools covering XR, AI, and avatar functionalities. Sensorium 
pioneers the use of these tools in creating the award-winning Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse project, the company's 
flagship product. Sensorium Galaxy is currently the only global multi-user virtual reality platform that immerses users 
in multi-sensory experiences centred on art and innovative music experiences. Established in 2018, Sensorium is 
headquartered in Switzerland and Dubai, with a global team working across multiple regions. In response to the rapidly 
changing digital landscape, Sensorium aims to redefine industries and experiences by pushing the boundaries. For more 
information: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/ 
For more information about Sensorium please contact Franck Sebastien: franck.sebastien@sensoriumxr.com 
About Carl Cox 
From warm-up DJ at the birth of Acid House to global headliner, Carl Cox continues to inspire and influence audiences 
and artists. He remains at the very top of his game and continues to innovate and thrill music-lovers on the world's 
biggest stages. His career in many ways is the story of club culture and an inspiration to those who choose to follow 
their dreams. 
From small clubs to festival main stage, from Stonehenge to the Great Pyramids, from Ibiza to Burning Man - Carl pushes 
himself constantly be it in his capacity as a live electronic artist, DJ, motorsport team boss, professional racing 
driver, producer, promoter, broadcaster and industry ambassador. 
For more information please contact Carl Cox's worldwide exclusive manager, Alon Shulman. alon@worldfamousgroup.com 
Social Links 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sensorium_galaxy/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SensoriumGalaxy/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SensoriumGalaxy 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCObc5Le3_-P4J3CVb-UVuFA 
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sensorium_galaxy 
Media Contact 
Brand: Sensorium 
Contact: Media team 
Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/ 
SOURCE: Sensorium 
File: Intermundium: Carl Cox's Digital Debut in Sensorium Galaxy, Worldwide Premiere Set for October 27 
04/10/2023 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d5775b8575d3cd9ed751ecf5a1d8f56d

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1740569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.