GTT Appoints Ed Morche as CEO





McLEAN, Va., Oct. 05, 2023, a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced today the appointment of Ed Morche as chief executive officer and board director.



Morche is an accomplished business leader with an excellent track record that spans more than 30 years in the telecommunication industry. Before joining GTT, Morche served as president of Lumen's North American Enterprise and Public Sector, and previously held other senior leadership roles at CenturyLink and Level 3 over his tenure with the combined organization. Morche's experience includes global and North American leadership positions at Igaea Communications, Teleglobe, Global One and Sprint, in addition to multiple philanthropic roles supporting the Virginia Hospital Center, including serving as a director on the hospital's foundation board.

"We are delighted to welcome Ed as we look to a bright future as a managed network services and security provider serving global multinational enterprises," said Tony Abate, GTT executive chairman of the board. "His deep industry experience, long-standing commitment to service delivery excellence, and proven track record of empowering and inspiring teams make him an ideal choice to continue to drive the company forward."

"I am thrilled to lead the talented team at GTT and look forward to working with our employees, partners and customers in this next phase of growth," said Morche. "It's exciting to join an organization with such a long-standing commitment to operational excellence, compelling market opportunity and great culture for delivering a best-in-class customer experience."

Abate also shared his appreciation for Ernest Ortega, who has stepped down as CEO and board director. "The board would like to sincerely thank Ernie for his contributions to GTT over the past four years," said Abate. "During that time, Ernie was instrumental in transforming the company in numerous ways. He is leaving GTT well positioned for continued growth, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

