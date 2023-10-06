Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 06-Oct-2023 / 09:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 8,186 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 5 October 2023 was 240,548 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 8,186 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 80,384 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares transaction under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 5 October 2023 was 2,361,858 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 80,384 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,797 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 5 October 2023 was 111,599 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 3,797 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 31,504 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 5 October 2023 was 925,722 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 31,504 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jo Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 12,699 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 5 October 2023 was 373,143 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 12,699 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,210 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 5 October 2023 was 153,107 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 5,210 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 6,850 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 5 October 2023 was 201,313 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 6,850 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,840 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 5 October 2023 was 83,473 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 2,840 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,679 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 5 October 2023 was 137,494 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.9867 4,679 volume(s)

