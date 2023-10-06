Knightscope, Soligenix, and Genetic Technologies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP), Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNGX), and Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG)(NASDAQ:GENE) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money Show®, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 7, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

William Santana Li, CEO and Chairman of Knightscope, Inc., appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect, and report. The Company's groundbreaking technology has proven to help in fighting crime and providing security and public safety professionals unprecedented situational awareness. Knightscope's cost-effective security robots help secure the places you live, work, study and visit. The Company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

Also appearing on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show this week is Dr. Chris Schaber, CEO of Soligenix. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, offers a robust pipeline of multiple fast-track and orphan-designated products with the potential for significant commercial returns of approximately $2 billion in global annual sales. Soligenix's late-stage clinical assets include HyBryte (SGX301), a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The positive statistically significant results achieved in the Phase 3 study of HyBryte have been published in JAMA Dermatology, and the Company is preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss the design of the second confirmatory Phase 3 study. The estimated global market potential for HyBryte is $250 million, making it a significant commercial opportunity in an area of unmet medical need.

The third interview is with Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies. Genetic Technologies is executing a B2B commercialization strategy for its flagship geneType Multi-Risk test covering breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, coronary artery disease and Type-2 diabetes, a first-in-class test that can predict a person's risk in up to 70% of annual mortalities and morbidities before onset. Recently, the Company's assessments for Pancreatic Cancer, Melanoma, and Atrial Fibrillation, were authorized for sale in Australia by National Association of Testing Authority (NATA). Genetic Technologies also signed a precision medicine pilot with Gold Coast Private Hospital (GCPH), a member of Healthscope - Australia's largest private hospital network. Separately, the Company also recently announced a Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Genomics Health Futures Mission Grant has been awarded to a group of renowned national and international research and charity organizations. The grant will provide funding for the CASSOWARY Trial: a randomized controlled trial of the clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of a multi-cancer polygenic risk score in general practice. GTG is the National Research Partner for trial.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com.

