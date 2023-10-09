PRISM Mediawire, LLC: AmpliTech CEO Fawad Maqbool to Deliver Fireside Chat at Maxim Group's TMT Conference

Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, October 11th at 4:00 pm ET

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, as well as a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Fawad Maqbool will be delivering a fireside chat at Maxim Group's Virtual TMT Conference. At the conference, Mr. Maqbool will be discussing industry developments and how AmpliTech's products can be used to solve sizable industry gaps.

Event Time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 4:00 PM ET

Registration Link: https://m-vest.com/events/virtual-tech-10102023

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 20+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, please visit: https://www.amplitechinc.com/

About Maxim Group

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. We provide a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). For more information, go to: https://www.maximgrp.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things: the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; trends affecting the Company's ?nancial condition or results of operations; and the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

