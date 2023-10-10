China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.: CDBT - Terminates Consulting Agreement with Kenneth Maciora / Empire Relations Group

ARUNDEL, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT) advisors that the company has terminated the China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. Consulting Agreement with Kenneth Maciora, Empire Relations Group, Inc. and Empire Relations Holdings LLC.

On July 10, 2023, CDBT entered the China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. Consulting Agreement which had a 3-month period expiring on October 10, 2023, with an upfront fee and an extension of a further 3 months.

On October 5, 2023, CDBT formally terminated the China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. Consulting Agreement with Kenneth Maciora, Empire Relations Group Inc. and Empire Holdings LLC.

/S/ Micheal Nugent

CEO of CDBT

# # #

CDBT. Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc.

On April 24, 2023, CDBT entered a Share Exchange Agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc., the original founding company of the Cycclone Magnetic Engine project.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engines is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions with a view to create technologies that improve efficiency and reduce levels of greenhouse emissions. Cycclone has shareholding, assets, and interests in transport operations in Australia.

Micheal Nugent

mnugent@nugent.com.au

www.cdbtcycclone.com

USA +1 775-580-4544

AUS +61 438 158 688

SOURCE: China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791431/cdbt--terminates-consulting-agreement-with-kenneth-maciora-empire-relations-group