EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Publication of a press article concerning the tender in Australia

Press release

Paris, 10 October 2023

Exail Technologies informs that an article appeared in the Australian press on October 8, 2023, in the Asia Pacific Defence Reporter (APDR), about the SEA1905 tender in Australia ( SEA 1905 - and then there were two - link to the article). This highly significant tender concerns the Royal Australian Navy's maritime mine countermeasures program and military survey capability. Exail Technologies had announced its participation in this tender in previous press releases.

The article states that SAAB and Exail have been selected to continue with the call for tenders, while Thales has reportedly been eliminated. Due to the confidentiality clauses relating to this tender, Exail Technologies is unable to comment on the information contained in this article.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

