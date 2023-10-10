Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC PINK: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that within the first month of working with one of our new Distribution Partners, alpscontrols.com ("alps" the "Distributor"), the Company has received its first significant order.

The order, which exceeded $100,000, was generated by one of alps' 25 salespeople. The Company is to provide its EnGuard refrigerant leak detectors ("RLD") for a commercial heat pump project at a hotel. Commercial heat pumps are becoming the defacto standard for heating and cooling as part of the Green Transition, applicable to hotels, retail stores, office buildings and multi-residential developments. RLD's have become necessary in these installations due to the risks associated with higher levels of refrigerant inside occupied spaces.

Lorne Stewart, AirTest President commented further "Our team has quickly developed a strong relationship with their sales team and have provided multiple project quotes with our RLD products. This sale represents an understanding between all parties of total cost of ownership and the value proposition the EnGuard RLD delivers vs commodity-based alternatives in the market. EnGuard, utilizing IR technologies provides long life, less calibration requirements, fast and accurate detection of specific gas/refrigerant types."

alpscontrols.com is the leading online marketplace for HVAC and building automation control parts and peripherals, selling throughout the United States, North and South America, Latin America, and beyond. For more than 25 years, control contractors all over the world have found everything they need from more than 100 million unique part numbers that we offer online, from over 170 of our industry's most well known and respected manufacturers.

On every order, for every customer, we deliver a unique, unparalleled package of service, selection, convenience, productivity, and price.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

