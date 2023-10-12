Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Study results

MEDIA RELEASE A new study con?rms the accuracy of NextAR Shoulder, Medacta's augmented reality surgical application CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 12 October 2023 - Medacta Group S.A. ('Medacta,' SIX: MOVE), a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, announces the publication of a new study demonstrating how the NextAR Shoulder augmented reality surgical application provides precise and accurate intraoperative guidance for glenoid component placement. "Accuracy is fundamental in orthopaedic surgery, because it allows the surgeon to obtain better results for the patient. Not only does NextAR Shoulder deliver a higher level of precision, but it also seamlessly integrates with the surgical work?ow I apply. Because I have NextAR, I feel more at ease during the whole surgical process, from pre-op, intra-op, through post-op," says Prof. Dr. Med. Matthias Zumstein. The new study, "Glenoid Component Placement in Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty Assisted with Augmented Reality Through a Head-mounted Display Leads to Low Deviation Between Planned and Post-operative Parameters" (Rojas et al.) published in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery (2023), demonstrates that postoperative data show a high correspondence with the preoperative plan (1.0°± 0.7° for inclination, 1.8°± 1.3° for retroversion, 1.1± 0.4mm for entry point, 0.7 ± 0.6mm for depth) and with the intraoperative indications (0.6° ± 0.4° for angular measurements and 0.6 ± 0.5mm for distance measurements). These results show that intraoperative guidance powered with augmented reality may improve surgical accuracy supporting surgeons achieving greater precision for inclination and retroversion when implanting the glenoid component. Prior to surgery, the surgeon uses a 3D virtual model of the patient's shoulder to choose the best implant and position for reconstructing the patient's shoulder. NextAR Shoulder enhances preoperative strategy planning with unique intraoperative orientation assessments, allowing surgeons to accurately track the position of instruments and implants in real-time through the proprietary single-use NextAR TS Tracking System. NextAR Shoulder was developed with the support of global orthopedic expert surgeons to improve efficiency and precision in total shoulder replacement while supporting the advancement of personalized surgery. This cutting-edge technology is in high demand in all of our markets. It has been successfully used to treat patients in Europe, the United States, and Japan, and it has now been introduced in Australia. NextAR Shoulder is designed to work seamlessly with the complete and convertible Medacta Shoulder System to provide surgeons with the possibility of tailoring the implant choice to the patient's needs. NextAR Shoulder is part of Medacta's NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform for both joint replacement and spine procedures which is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications. NextAR is a sustainable solution that embodies Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability. Moreover, this innovative technology is part of Medacta's MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem , a network of advanced digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. NextAR Shoulder is also supported by Medacta's M.O.R.E. Institute , which offers surgeons ongoing tailored support through a strong education network as they seek to incorporate new technologies. Visit the website https://nextar.medacta.com/shoulder to discover more about this sustainable and enabling technology. Contact

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Twitter . RELATED TRADEMARKS

