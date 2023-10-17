Mithra Pharmaceuticals: Mithra's Board of Directors to propose the removal of its request for change of the remuneration policy at the Special General Meeting

Mithra'sBoardofDirectorstoproposetheremovalofits request for change of the remuneration policy attheSpecialGeneralMeeting





Liege, Belgium, 17 October 2023 - 7:00 CEST -Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (the "Company"),a company dedicated to Women's Health, announces today that following recommendation from itsNomination and Remuneration Committee, its Board of Directors has unanimously agreed by boardresolution of yesterday to request the removal of the second agenda point entitled "Remuneration ofdirectors" and third agenda point entitled "Revised Remuneration Policy" during the Special GeneralShareholders'Meeting(SGM)thatwillbeheldonMonday,October30,2023,at2:00PM(CEST)andtopostpone the vote on these two agenda points at a subsequent General Meeting to be held by theCompany when the appointment of new board members will be submitted to the General Meeting forapproval.





Christian Homsy, Chairman of the Board, and Independent & Non-Executive Director: "The Mithra Board of Directors would like to focus the agenda of the upcoming Special and Extraordinary General Meeting on the approval of the Armistice warrants and avoid distractions with other topics. It is therefore recommending the postponement of the point regarding director remuneration to a future meeting. The request to postpone is to be made during the 30, October SGM during the meeting. The Board of Directors plans to reintroduce the agenda item for shareholder approval when the process to recruit additional board members takes place and candidates are proposed for appointment to shareholders."





Formoreinformation,pleasecontact:

MithraPharmaceuticalsSA

Alex Sokolowski, PhD Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@mithra.com (mailto:investorrelations@mithra.com)

+32 (0)4 349 28 22



Frédérique Depraetere Communications Director info@mithra.com (mailto:info@mithra.com)

+32 (0)4 349 28 22





AboutMithra

MithraPharmaceuticalsSA(Euronext:MITRA)isaBelgianbiopharmaceuticalcompanydedicatedtotransforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus oncontraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety andconvenience,meetingwomen'sneedsthroughouttheirlifespan.Mithraexploresthepotentialoftheuniquenativeestrogenestetrolinawiderangeofapplicationsinwomenhealthandbeyond.Afterhavingsuccessfullylaunchedthe first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill ESTELLE®, Mithra is now focusing on its secondproduct DONESTA®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum ofsolutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymericproducts (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes orcartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, isheadquarteredinLiège,Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE® and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Importantinformation

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-lookingstatements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue","ongoing","potential","predict","project","target","seek"or"should",andincludestatementstheCompanymakesconcerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks anduncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of futureperformance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-lookingstatements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements,exceptasmayberequiredbylaw.

