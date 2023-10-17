Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company has received the green light on the first three locations to install for a specialty food store group in Toronto, Ontario.

The project will be managed by Star Energy, a partner to AirTest. After reviewing the data on store ventilation, the customer is looking forward to energy savings and carbon footprint reduction through using AirTest's technology. Once the initial three stores are completed, this chain of specialty food stores will look to install across all locations, numbering in excess of 30.

Lorne Stewart, AirTest's President, commented, "The initial pilot installation of our equipment in the Spring/Summer had verified that without any CO2 sensors inside store the HVAC system was over ventilating. With our DCV hardware and strategy added to the system both energy savings and better climate control will be achieved. Local utility providers will be providing a subsidy towards the project, and the ROI for Rabba Foods will be realized even faster."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184210