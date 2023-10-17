Regulatory News:

The Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) recorded double-digit revenue growth in its tourism businesses over the full-year 2022/2023 (+12.8% compared with the previous year and +27.6% compared with the pre-Covid reference year of 2019).

Q4 revenue was up 6.1% on demanding comparison with the year-earlier period which was especially robust (+15.4% in summer 2022 compared with summer 2021).

The performance brought Group revenue1 to a record level of €1,914.6 million (+8.2%) and adds weight to full-year 2022/2023 guidance, which was revised upwards in April to expect:

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of more than €130 million,

of more than €130 million, Operating cash flow3 generation of more than €50 million.

Franck Gervais, CEO of Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs, stated:

"With double-digit growth in its tourism businesses for the second year in a row, the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group is proving the relevance of its ReInvention strategy. Sustained, ongoing investment in the renovation and upgrading of our product, coupled with the shift to an experiential offering, have enabled us to achieve record levels of customer satisfaction and meet our customers' new aspirations for local and responsible tourism.

The robust revenue performance was driven by all our brands and supports our latest earnings and cash flow guidance for 2022/2023, revised upwards in April this year.

Strengthened by the advance gained in reaching our strategic targets, as well as the higher level of reservations to date for the winter season compared with the previous year, we are entering 2023/2024 with confidence, while remaining cautious on the challenges raised by an uncertain economic environment".

1] Revenue

Under IFRS accounting, 2022/2023 revenue totalled €1,786.5 million (with Q4 revenue at €614.9 million), compared with €1,612.3million in 2021/2022 (and €574.1 million in Q4 2021/2022).

The Group comments on its revenue and the associated financial indicators in compliance with its operational reporting namely: (i) with the presentation of joint undertakings in proportional consolidation, and (ii) excluding the impact of IFRS16 application. A reconciliation table presenting revenue stemming from operational reporting and revenue under IFRS accounting is presented at the end of the press release.

Revenue is also presented according to the following operational sectors defined in compliance with the IFRS 8 standard4, i.e.:

Center Parcs covering both operation of the domains marketed under the Center Parcs, Sunparks and Villages Nature brands, and the building/renovation activities for tourism assets and property marketing in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

Pierre Vacances covering the tourism businesses operated in France and Spain under the Pierre Vacances and maeva.com brands, the property development business in Spain and the Asset Management business line (responsible notably for relations with individual and institutional lessors).

Adagio covering operation of the city residences leased by the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group and entrusted to the Adagio SAS joint venture under management mandates, as well as operation of the sites directly leased by the joint venture.

an operational sector covering the Major Projects business line responsible for construction and development of new assets on behalf of the Group in France, and Senioriales, the subsidiary specialised in property development and operation of non-medicalised residences for independent elderly people.

the Corporate operational segment housing primarily the holding company activities.



Q4 Total year €m 22/23 21/22 Chg. 22/23 21/22 Chg. Center Parcs 377.4 361.2 4.5% 1,170.0 1,067.0 9.7% o/w accommodation revenue 288.3 276.3 4.3% 850.2 751.8 13.1% P&V 174.4 166.6 4.7% 426.7 412.6 3.4% o/w accommodation revenue 120.4 116.4 3.4% 298.5 288.6 3.4% Adagio 67.2 60.5 11.1% 232.5 180.7 28.7% o/w accommodation revenue 59.0 53.4 10.6% 208.6 161.6 29.1% Major Projects Seniorales 21.1 20.0 5.7% 83.8 107.4 -22.0% Corporate 0.4 0.0 NA 1.5 2.0 -22.6% Total 640.6 608.2 5.3% 1,914.6 1,769.8 8.2% Revenue from tourism businesses 608.1 573.2 6.1% 1,741.5 1,544.2 12.8% Accommodation revenue 467.7 446.1 4.8% 1,357.4 1,202.0 12.9% Supplementary income 140.4 127.1 10.5% 384.2 342.2 12.3% Other revenue 32.5 35.0 -7.2% 173.1 225.5 -23.3%

Revenue from the tourism businesses

Group revenue rose by almost 13% over the full-year, driven by all its brands. Q4 revenue growth stood at 6.1%, lower than the level seen over the first nine months of the year (+16.7%), given comparison with an historical high year-earlier period (+15.4% in Q4 2022 relative to Q4 2021).

Accommodation revenue

Q4

Accommodation revenue totalled €467.7 million in Q4 2022/2023 up 4.8% relative to Q4 of the previous year, driven by a rise in average letting rates (+4.9%) and a virtually stable number of nights sold. The occupancy rate stood at 83.7% (vs. 84.3% in summer 2022).

Revenue increased at all brands:

Center Parcs: +4.3%

Growth was driven by average letting rates (+2.8%) and the number of nights sold (+1.5%), benefiting from both:

- The French domains (+3.3%, with an outstanding performance by the new Domaine des Landes de Gascogne (+6.6%), opened in May 2022).

- The domains located in BNG5 (+4.8%, o/w +5.9% in Germany, +5.4% in the Netherlands and +2.1% in Belgium).

The occupancy rate was down by 1.6 point to 84.8% over the period, the 4th quarter 2022 having benefited from the post-Covid business rebound.

Pierre Vacances: +3.4%

Growth in revenue was driven by the rise in average letting rates (+5.8%) with the number of nights sold down 2.2%.

- Revenue from the residences in France increased (+1.3%), despite a reduction6 in the stock operated by lease (-4.0% of nights offered relative to Q4 of the previous year). On a constant stock basis, revenue was up (RevPar7 up 5.5%).

- Revenue from the residences in Spain also increased (+7.8%), driven by both average letting rates (+6.0%) and the number of nights sold (+1.8%).

The occupancy rate was up by 0.8 point to 85.3% over the period.

Adagio: +10.6%

Adagio continued to post particularly dynamic growth, driven by higher average letting rates (+10.5%), with the number of nights sold virtually stable.

The occupancy rate was down by 1.1 point to 77.9% over the period.

Full-year

Full-year 2022/2023 accommodation revenue amounted to 1,357.4 million, up 12.9% relative to the previous year, and up 27.1% on 2019, the pre-Covid reference year.

Growth was driven by all the Group's brands and destinations. It was also boosted by growth in average letting rates (+8.8%), benefiting especially from site premiumisation and the rise in the number of nights sold (+3.8%). The average occupancy rate also rose over the year (+0.8 point), to 74.4%, while customer satisfaction improved (NPS8 up 5 points for Center Parcs and 2 points for Pierre Vacances).

Supplementary income9

Q4 supplementary income totalled €140.4 million, up 10.5% relative to the year-earlier period. It benefited especially from the outstanding performance at maeva.com (+15.2%), boosted by a very good season for its camping product, and a rise in revenue from onsite activities at the Center Parcs domains, the result of initiatives taken to enhance the service offering.

Over the full year, supplementary income totalled €384.2 million, up 12.3%.

Other revenue:

Q4 2022/2023 revenue from other business totalled €32.5 million compared with €35.0 million in Q4 2021/2022 (decline with no significant impact on EBITDA), primarily made up of:

renovation operations at Center Parcs domains on behalf of owner-lessors, for €11.0 million (compared with €15.0 million in Q4 2021/2022).

- Seniorales for €14.6 million (vs. €17.5 million in Q4 2021/2022).

- The Major Projects business line for €6.5 million, compared with €0.3 million in Q4 2021/2022.

In all, full-year revenue from other business totalled €173.1 million, down 23.3% relative to the year-earlier period.

2] Outlook

Financial guidance for 2022/2023

This performance supports the Group's financial forecasts for the 2022/2023 financial year, which were revised upwards on April 18, 2023 as follows:

Group Adjusted EBITDA of more than €130 million,

- Operating cash flow generation of more than €50 million.

Operating performances expected for the first quarter of the year

The portfolio of tourism reservations booked to date for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year is higher than the previous year's level for all the Group's brands. Revenue growth is driven by both higher average letting rates and a volume effect.

3] Financial calendar

The Group's full year 2022/2023 results will be reported on 1 December 2023 before the markets open.

4] Reconciliation table between revenue stemming from operational reporting and revenue under IFRS accounting.

Under IFRS accounting, Q4 2022/2023 revenue totalled €614.9 million (with full-year revenue at €1,786.5 million), compared with €574.1 million in Q4 2021/2022 (and €1,612.3 million over the previous full-year period). Revenue growth over the year stemmed from all Group brands, benefiting from the rise in both average letting rates and the number of nights sold.

€ millions 2022/2023 according to

operating reporting Restatement IFRS11 Impact IFRS16 2022/2023 IFRS Center Parcs 377.4 -1.9 375.6 Pierre Vacances 174.4 174.4 Adagio 67.2 -17.0 50.2 Major Projects Seniorales 21.1 -4.8 -1.9 14.3 Corporate 0.4 0.4 Total Q4 2022/2023 revenue 640.6 -21.8 -3.8 614.9

€ millions 2022/2023 according to operating reporting Restatement IFRS11 Impact IFRS16 2022/2023 IFRS Center Parcs 1,170.0 -6.4 -36.5 1,127.1 Pierre Vacances 426.7 426.7 Adagio 232.5 -56.7 175.8 Major Projects Seniorales 83.8 -21.8 -6.8 55.2 Corporate 1.5 1.5 Total FY 2022/2023 revenue 1,914.6 -84.8 -43.3 1,786.5

€ millions 2021/2022 according to operating reporting Restatement IFRS11 Impact IFRS16 2021/2022 IFRS Center Parcs 361.2 -10.7 -4.6 345.8 Pierre Vacances 166.6 166.6 Adagio 60.5 -14.7 45.7 Major Projects Seniorales 20.0 -3.6 -0.4 16.0 Corporate 0.0 0.0 Total Q4 2021/2022 revenue 608.2 -29.1 -5.0 574.1

€ millions 2021/2022 according to operating reporting Restatement IFRS11 Impact IFRS16 2021/2022 IFRS Center Parcs 1,067.0 -32.0 -51.5 983.4 Pierre Vacances 412.6 -0.1 412.5 Adagio 180.7 -42.2 138.5 Major Projects Seniorales 107.4 -16.2 -15.4 75.8 Corporate 2.0 2.0 Total FY 2021/2022 revenue 1,769.8 -90.5 -67.0 1,612.3

IFRS11 adjustments: for its operating reporting, the Group continues to integrate joint operations under the proportional integration method, considering that this presentation is a better reflection of its performance. In contrast, joint ventures are consolidated under equity associates in the consolidated IFRS accounts.

Impact of IFRS16: The application of IFRS16 as of 1 October 2019 leads to the cancellation, in the financial statements, of a share of revenue and the capital gain for disposals undertaken under the framework of property operations with third-parties (given the Group's leasing contracts). See below for the impact on FY revenue.

4] Change in operational KPIs

Average letting rates (by night, for accommodation) Number of nights sold Occupancy rate (excl. tax) Chg. N-1 Units Chg. N-1 Chg. Pts N-1 Chg. Pts N-1 Center Parcs 209.8 +2.8% 1,374 237 +1.5% 84.8% -1.6 pts Pierre Vacances 127.7 +5.8% 942,653 -2.2% 85.3% +0.8 pts Adagio 117.1 +10.5% 504,225 +0.1% 77.9% -1.1 pts Total Q4 2022/2023 revenue 165.8 +4.9% 2,821 115 0.0% 83.7% -0.6 pts

Average letting rates (by night, for accommodation) Number of nights sold Occupancy rate (excl. tax) Chg. N-1 Units Chg. N-1 Chg. Pts N-1 Chg. Pts N-1 Center Parcs 177.5 +5.2% 4,789,678 +7.5% 76.6% +1.2 pts Pierre Vacances 120.3 +6.6% 2,481,533 -3.0% 70.1% -1.5 pts Adagio 108.6 +23.7% 1,920,825 +4.4% 75.6% +3.2 pts Total FY 2022/2023 revenue 147.7 +8.8% 9,192,036 +3.8% 74.4% +0.8 pts

1 According to operational reporting

2Adjusted EBITDA current operating profit stemming from operational reporting (consolidated operating income before other non-current operating income and expense, excluding the impact of IFRS 11 and IFRS 16 accounting rules) adjusted for provisions and depreciation and amortisation of fixed operating assets. Adjusted EBITDA therefore includes the benefit of rental savings generated by the Villages Nature project following the agreements concluded in March 2022 for an amount of €14.4 million for 2022/2023, €14.6 million for 2023/24, €8.9 million for 2024/25 and €4.0 million for 2025/26.

3 Operating cash flows after capex and before non-recurring items and flows related to financing activities.

4 See page 186 of the Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on 22 December 2022 and available on the Group's website: www.groupepvcp.com

5 Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany

6 Decline in stock due to non-renewal of leases and withdrawal from loss-making sites

7 RevPar revenue per available room

8 Net Promoter Score: (difference between the number of "promoters" and the number of "detractors" to the question "would you recommend this site to your friends and family?".

9 Revenue from onsite activities (catering, animation, stores, services etc.), co-ownership and multi-owner fees and management mandates, marketing margins and revenue generated by the maeva.com business line.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017826462/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Investor Relations and Strategic Operations

Emeline Lauté

+33 (0) 1 58 21 54 76

info.fin@groupepvcp.com

Press Relations

Valérie Lauthier

+33 (0) 1 58 21 54 61

valerie.lauthier@groupepvcp.com