Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
18.10.23
17:59 Uhr
185,85 Euro
+2,60
+1,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,75184,0508:13
180,80183,2008:13
Dow Jones News
19.10.2023 | 07:31
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Nine-month results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Nine-month results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Nine-month results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
19-Oct-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, October 19, 2023 
Nine-month results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
 . Sales revenue of 2,069 million euros, in constant currencies^1 -20.6 percent organically^1 and 
  -19.0 percent including acquisitions^2(reported: -20.5 percent) 
 . Underlying EBITDA^1 at 594 million euros, resulting margin at 28.7 percent 
 . First signs of demand recovery noticeable towards the end of the third quarter; however, industry 
  normalization and soft business climate take longer than expected 
 . Full-year 2023 outlook adapted on October 12; uncertainties remain high due to global political and 
  economic situation 
Despite initial signs of recovery towards the end of the third quarter, longer-than-expected soft demand continued to 
impact the business development of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in the first nine months of 2023. The company recorded a 
decline in sales revenue and profitability after pandemic-related extraordinary business and additional inventory 
buildup by customers had triggered strong above average growth in previous years. Based on updated business 
expectations until year-end, management adapted its guidance for fiscal 2023 on October 12. 
"The timeline for market normalization has continuously expanded in the first nine months of the year: Customers are 
reducing inventories at a slower pace than initially assumed, while their investment activity and partially production 
levels remain muted. Signs of recovery in demand have become visible, and while they are progressing slower than 
anticipated, we expect the situation to continue to improve in the final quarter. Considering the strong fundamental 
growth drivers of our markets, we expect profitable growth in 2024 and beyond," said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius 
Stedim Biotech. 
Business development^1 
The longer-than-expected normalization of demand continued in all regions, with a recovery trend toward the end of the 
third quarter. After exceptionally strong growth in prior years due to the pandemic, Sartorius Stedim Biotech recorded 
consolidated sales revenue of 2,069 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, which corresponds to a decline of 
19.0 percent in constant currencies (organic: -20.6 percent; reported: - 20.5 percent). This includes a growth 
contribution from acquisitions of around 2 percentage points. Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the decline was 
slightly below 13 percent in constant currencies. Main drivers were ongoing inventory reductions after the end of the 
pandemic, relatively low production levels at some customers, the largely discontinued business in Russia, and an 
overall muted investment activity of customers, primarily in China and the USA. 
The temporarily weaker market environment was also reflected in order intake, which decreased by 31.0 percent in 
constant currencies (reported: -32.4 percent) to 1,760 million euros in the first nine months. In line with progress 
made by customers in reducing their inventories, there were signs of a slight recovery in order intake at the end of 
the third quarter. 
Underlying EBITDA decreased by 34.9 percent to 594 million euros due to lower volume development and product mix 
effects. The resulting margin was 28.7 percent (prior-year period: 35.0 percent). Price effects on the procurement and 
customer sides largely offset each other. 
Relevant net profit totaled 320 million euros, compared with 607 million euros in the prior-year period. Underlying 
earnings per share were 3.47 euros (prior-year period: 6.58 euros). The number of employees worldwide stood at 10,849 
on September 30, 2023, compared with 11,934 at the end of 2022. 
Key financial indicators 
Equity was 2,629 million euros as of September 30, 2023. Following the financing of the Polyplus acquisition, the 
equity ratio^1 stood in line with expectations at 33.0 percent (December 31, 2022: 2,514 million euros and 
49.6 percent, respectively), and gross debt was 3,794 million euros (December 31, 2022: 1,136 million euros). Net debt 
stood at 3,695 million euros, resulting in a ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA^1 of 4.0 (December 31, 2022: 1,029 
million euros and 0.9, respectively). Cash flow from investing activities, excluding acquisitions, stood at 
-377 million euros, compared with -289 million euros in the prior-year period. The ratio of capital expenditures 
(capex) to sales revenue was 17.9 percent (prior-year period: 11.1 percent). 
Outlook for fiscal 2023 adapted on October 12 
Based on preliminary nine-month results, company management lowered its guidance for the fiscal year 2023 on October 
12. Against the backdrop of a slower-than-anticipated industry recovery, Sartorius Stedim Biotech now forecasts a sales 
revenue decline of around 19 percent; excluding Covid-19-related business a decline of around 14 percent. Acquisitions 
are expected to contribute around 2 percentage points to the sales revenue development. 
Due to lower volume expectations and product mix effects, the underlying EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly above 
28 percent. 
The capex ratio is projected at around 18 percent for 2023, with a ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA at around 
4.5. 
The company confirms its fundamentally positive medium- and long-term market outlook and continues to see itself in a 
strong competitive position. For 2024, management expects profitable growth and will issue quantitative guidance with 
the release of the 2023 full-year figures next January. Its mid-term ambition is currently under review, and an update 
will also be provided in January 2024. 
All forecast figures are based on constant currencies, as in the past years. Management points out that the dynamics 
and volatilities in the industry have increased significantly in recent years. In addition, uncertainties due to the 
changed geopolitical situation, such as the emerging decoupling tendencies of various countries, are playing a greater 
role. This results in higher uncertainty when forecasting business figures. 
1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting 
standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and 
within the industry. 
 
 . Constant currencies: Figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange 
  rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period 
 . Organic: Organic growth figures exclude the impact from changes in exchange rates and changes in the 
  scope of consolidation 
 . Order intake: All customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting 
  period 
 . Underlying EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for 
  extraordinary items 
 . Relevant net profit: Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary 
  items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate 
 . Equity ratio: Equity in relation to the balance sheet total 
 . Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: Quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 
  months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period 
2 Acquisitions of Polyplus, the Novasep chromatography division and Albumedix 
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim 
Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the 
legally binding version. 
Conference call 
René Fáber, CEO of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, will discuss the company's business results with analysts and 
investors in a conference call at 12.30 p.m. CEST on October 19, 2023. Please click on the link to register: 
https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zhpcEBhZ 
Further information and media content: 
www.sartorius.com/newsroom 
Key Performance Indicators for the Nine Months of 2023 
                         9 months 9 months 
in millions of EUR unless otherwise specified    2023   2022¹   ? in % ? in % cc² 
Order Intake and Sales Revenue 
Order intake                   1,759.6  2,601.2  -32.4  -31.0 
Sales revenue                   2,068.7  2,602.7  -20.5  -19.0 
 . EMEA^3           804.3   989.6   -18.7  -18.4 
 . Americas^3         798.9   927.3   -13.8  -12.4 
 . Asia | Pacific^3      465.6   685.8   -32.1  -28.7 
Results 
EBITDA^4                     594.0   911.9   -34.9 
EBITDA margin^4 in %               28.7   35.0 
Underlying net profit^5              319.9   606.6   -47.3 
Earnings per share^5 in EUR             3.47   6.58   -47.3 
Net profit^6                   269.9   685.6   -60.6

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.