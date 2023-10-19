Watershed positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM for ESG & Sustainability Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading ESG & Sustainability Management vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading ESG & Sustainability Management vendors. Watershed, with its end-to-end climate platform backed by the latest climate science, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Watershed as a 2023 technology leader in SPARK MatrixTM: ESG & Sustainability Management.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sahil Dhamgaye, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Watershed offers a comprehensive enterprise climate platform that provides visibility into the carbon emissions of organizations that includes measurement of emissions, both direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2 and 3), reporting the carbon disclosures as well as acting on the carbon reduction plans based on science-based targets. Watershed's climate platform provides a range of advanced features such as reporting of financed emissions, determining supplier emissions and analyzing granular emissions data. The platform offered by Watershed also includes a marketplace to purchase carbon removal credits from high-quality decarbonization projects with proven impact." "Owing to Watershed's overall sophisticated ESG & Sustainability Management offerings, the strong value proposition for customers, and robust strategy and roadmap, the company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix: ESG & Sustainability Management." adds Sahil.

Christian Anderson, co-founder of Watershed, said, "Every company has a role to play in building a new low-carbon economy. Watershed supports companies through every step of their climate journey, beginning with industry-leading audit-grade measurement that serves as the foundation for comprehensive emissions reduction planning-all while maximizing return on investment. We are lowering the barrier to entry for effective corporate climate action, making it possible for companies of all sizes, sectors, and geographies to run world-class sustainability programs."

ESG & Sustainability Management is a software that includes tools with specialized technology solutions designed to assist organizations in tracking, managing, and reporting on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and overall sustainability efforts. The software aims to ensure continuous collection and analysis of data related to environmental, social, and governance factors along with supporting a wide array of activities, including environmental stewardship, ethical practices, economic viability, and more. With the evolving market landscape, the software enables organizations to set goals, monitor progress, meet reporting requirements, and optimize sustainability performance, aligning their operations with sustainability objectives and meeting stakeholder expectations.

About Watershed

Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, Everlane, YETI, and BBVA use Watershed to measure, report and act on their emissions, so they can produce audit-ready carbon footprints that drive real reductions. With embedded climate intelligence from the world's leading climate and policy experts, Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to satisfy regulatory requirements, unlock new business opportunities, and address climate-related risks. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

