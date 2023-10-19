DJ Doge Uprising (USDDUP) Announces Presale Launch: A Trailblazing Crypto Project Uniting Manga, Web3, Smart Staking, and NFTs

DOGE UPRISING Doge Uprising (USDDUP) Announces Presale Launch: A Trailblazing Crypto Project Uniting Manga, Web3, Smart Staking, and NFTs 19-Oct-2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boston, Massachusetts | October 19, 2023 01:55 PM Eastern Daylight Time Doge Uprising (USDDUP) is a brand new crypto presale set to make its mark in Q4. This project stands out from the crowd with its unique features. Its detailed roadmap paints a vibrant picture of a Web3 universe enriched by an exclusive NFT collection and an interactive manga series. Doge Uprising's Defiant Rise in the Memecoin Revolution 2023 has been a fantastic year for meme coins. Pepe Coin (USDPEPE) soared into the top 100, gaining huge popularity in early 2023, while many new projects like Wall Street Memes (USDWSM) have raised millions within months of launch. On top of this trading volumes have reached a two-year high, suggesting that now is the perfect time to announce a new crypto project. Doge Uprising is rewriting the presale and meme coin narrative by turning it into a space that's defiant, rebellious, and strong. It's establishing itself as a top coin with real utility, setting it apart from other projects on the market. With an extensive roadmap ahead, Doge Uprising has created an ecosystem that spans a whole universe for its users to explore. The Story Behind Doge Uprising The real magic propelling this project is its immersive story - which the community can experience first-hand with Doge Uprising's interactive manga series. Doge Uprising takes us to a dystopian 2045 where Mark Zuckerberg has a technocratic rule over the world. Yet, beneath his surveillance, an uprising stirs. A collective of people worked tirelessly to bring down his reign, harnessing the power of Doge Mechas to do so. These huge machines symbolize defiance and are powered by the powerful USDDUP token, supplied by their ally Elon Musk. The USDDUP token serves as the lifeblood of each Doge Mecha. Without it, they're mere metal and code husks. The 'Doge Uprising' symbolises more than just the end of Zuckerberg's rule, it shows resilience, strength, and determination. Doge Uprising's Community Benefits As the Doge Uprising creators understand that community is key to success, they've designed a project that's fulfilling and engaging for all users. The Doge Uprising community can immerse themselves in the interactive manga series, delving into the project storyline in a way never seen before in crypto. Or, they can purchase Doge Mecha NFTs, personally overseen by the Head Engineer 0xPepe, to become pilots themselves. This unlocks exclusive content and provides further access to the captivating dystopian world. Doge Uprising believes in rewarding its community, ensuring that all members feel inspired. Doge Mecha NFTs will soon become mintable directly on the Doge Uprising website using ETH, allowing users to access Doge Uprising's exclusive community content and become leaders in this space. The Revolutionary USDDUP Token Doge Uprising has chosen to harness the power of the ERC-20 blockchain, ensuring compatibility with other d'apps on the Ethereum blockchain. This seamlessly integrates the project into the blockchain framework and keeps Ethereum as the backbone of the project. 60% of the token distribution will go towards the presale, 20% towards exchanges, 5% to development, and 10% to airdrops. The total supply of USDDUP is 450M and a vesting schedule will make sure that token distribution is fair and transparent. Marketing and development tokens will be vested over a year, gradually unlocked to boost the project, whereas presale tokens will be fully available at the time of purchase. Doge Uprising: Redefining Crypto with Innovation and Potential Doge Uprising is expected to take off, rewriting crypto as the community knows it. The project creators saw the success of Pepe Coin and decided to take meme coins a step further. This is the first cryptocurrency to integrate manga, a Web3 universe, smart staking, and NFTs. The Doge Uprising community can truly immerse themselves in a way that has never been seen before. As the Doge Uprising universe expands it could become an extremely valuable asset. This is no ordinary crypto presale announcement. Doge Uprising has a unique thirst for change and flair for defiance. This project has the potential to garner significant interest from a wide audience, which could contribute to its perceived value. Doge Uprising has the potential to be a valuable addition to any portfolio, particularly given its early stage. About Doge Uprising Doge Uprising was founded by a team passionate about Manga, technology, and art. The team created a platform that integrates Manga storytelling with the capabilities of a Web3 universe and the uniqueness of NFTs. For more information visit Doge Uprising's (USDDUP): Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord

