WKN: A0B9NW | ISIN: GB00B00FPT80
Frankfurt
19.10.23
09:15 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.10.2023
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on Chesnara plc (CSN): A robust approach to cash generation 
20-Oct-2023 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Financials 
Analyst Interview on Chesnara plc (CSN) | A robust approach to cash generation 
 
Chesnara (LON:CSN) is the topic of conversation when Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
 
In this interview, Brian talks about his recent note on the company entitled 'Good first half, aided by markets and 
acquisitions', taking us through the main features and the factors driving an improvement in Economic Value. He also 
talks about the company's operational improvements compared with 2022, its greater emphasis on acquisitions and its 
cash generation and dividends. 
 
Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe. 
 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2023 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

