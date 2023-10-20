DJ Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on Chesnara plc (CSN): A robust approach to cash generation

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Analyst Interview on Chesnara plc (CSN): A robust approach to cash generation 20-Oct-2023 / 10:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Financials Analyst Interview on Chesnara plc (CSN) | A robust approach to cash generation Chesnara (LON:CSN) is the topic of conversation when Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, Brian talks about his recent note on the company entitled 'Good first half, aided by markets and acquisitions', taking us through the main features and the factors driving an improvement in Economic Value. He also talks about the company's operational improvements compared with 2022, its greater emphasis on acquisitions and its cash generation and dividends. Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1753963 20-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1753963&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2023 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)