Freitag, 20.10.2023
Dow Jones News
20.10.2023 | 19:55
173 Leser
Superdry plc: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

DJ Superdry plc: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 
20-Oct-2023 / 18:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 October 2023 
 
Superdry Plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
 
Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 
 
On 4 October 2023, Superdry announced that it had signed an IP joint venture agreement with Reliance Brands Holding UK 
Ltd, and agreements for the sale of Superdry's intellectual property assets, including the SUPERDRY brand and related 
trademarks (together, the "South Asian IP") in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to the joint venture vehicle (the " 
Proposed Disposal", and together with the joint venture, the "Transaction"). The consideration for the sale of the 
South Asian IP is GBP40 million (GBP30.4 million gross cash proceeds; GBP28.3 million net of transaction costs and taxation). 
The Company is pleased to announce that a circular regarding the Transaction (the "Circular") has been published today, 
having been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"). The Circular will be sent to the Company's 
shareholders (other than those who have elected for notification by website notification only) shortly. 
The Transaction constitutes a Class 1 transaction for Superdry under the FCA's Listing Rules and completion of the 
Transaction ("Completion") is conditional upon the approval of Superdry's shareholders at a general meeting of the 
Company and the approval of Superdry's lenders. Accordingly, the Circular contains a notice convening a general meeting 
of the Company, which is to be held at Unit 60, The Runnings, Cheltenham GL51 9NW on 8 November 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (the 
"General Meeting") at which an ordinary resolution will be proposed for Superdry's shareholders to approve the 
Transaction. 
The Board considers the Transaction (and the resolution to approve the Transaction) to be in the best interests of 
Superdry and its shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the 
resolutions. The Company has received irrevocable undertakings from each of the directors who are shareholders to vote 
in favour of the resolutions in respect of their own beneficial holdings, amounting to, in aggregate, 26,358,221 
ordinary shares and representing approximately 26.91 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company. 
Voting by proxy 
The Directors of Superdry strongly recommend that shareholders vote by proxy as soon as possible and to appoint the 
chair of the General Meeting as their proxy. Further information as to how to vote by proxy can be found in the notice 
of General Meeting set out in the Circular. 
If you have any questions about the Circular, the General Meeting or about the completion and return of the form of 
proxy, please call the Computershare shareholder helpline between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (London (UK) time) Monday to 
Friday (except public holidays in England and Wales) on 0370 889 3102 or on +44 (0370) 889 3102 from outside the UK. 
Please note that calls may be monitored and/or recorded and the helpline cannot provide financial, legal or tax advice 
or advice on the merits of the Proposed Disposal. 
 
 
General 
The Board expects that, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Transaction, Completion will 
occur on 22 November 2023. 
A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the Circular will shortly be available 
for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, a copy of the Circular will be 
available for inspection on the Company's website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors/ from the date of this 
announcement up to and including the date of the General Meeting and for the duration of the General Meeting. 
For further information 
 
Superdry 
 
Shaun Wills   shaun.wills@superdry.com    44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Chris MacDonald       investor.relations@superdry.com   44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Liberum Capital Limited 
 
John Fishley     44 (0) 2031 002000 
Edward Thomas 
 
Peel Hunt LLP 
 
George Sellar      44 (0) 2074 188900 
Andrew Clark 
 
Media Enquiries 
 
Tim Danaher         superdry@brunswickgroup.com  44 (0) 207 4045959 
 
 
The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Superdry Plc is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial 
Officer. 
 
Important Notices 
 
Liberum Capital Limited (the "Sponsor") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct 
Authority. The Sponsor is acting exclusively for Superdry as sponsor and for no one else in connection with the 
Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than Superdry for providing the protections afforded to the 
respective clients of the Sponsor or for providing advice in relation to the Transaction, the contents of this 
announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement. 
 
This announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, Superdry Plc. Neither the Sponsor nor any of 
its affiliates accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of this announcement, including its accuracy, 
completeness and verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it or on its behalf in 
connection with the Company or the Transaction. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the 
Sponsor as to the accuracy, completeness or verification of the information set forth in this announcement and nothing 
in this announcement is or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past 
or the future. Accordingly, save for the responsibility of the Sponsor under the Financial Services and Markets Act 
2000 (as amended), the Sponsor and its affiliates disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and 
any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of 
this announcement or any such statement. 
 
No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or estimate for any period. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 279631 
EQS News ID:  1754295 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2023 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)

