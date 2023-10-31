One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the -4

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2023

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2023 31-Oct-2023 / 12:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") or (the "Group") Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2023 One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2023 (FY 2023). Financial highlights -- Increase in revenue of GBP13.84m, +792% on the prior year, from GBP1.75m to GBP15.59m, driven by 71 sale completions during the period. -- Impairment was GBP1.09m in the period, a decrease of GBP0.01m on the impairment reported in the interim announcement. The impairment loss is included in cost of sales. - Previously reported factors have continued to impact developments, including increases in costs due to rising material prices, sub-contractor prices, delays experienced and the cost of debt. The self-delivery of projects leaves the business exposed to any inflationary pressures and construction delays, and this has been a major contributor to the losses. All self-delivered projects will be completed by the end of the current calendar year. -- Gross profit of GBP0.59m improved by GBP1.30m or 184% on prior year mainly due to the sales growth (FY 2022: gross loss of GBP0.71m). -- Loss before tax of GBP2.14m (FY 2022: loss of GBP2.13m). -- Basic loss per share of 6.2 pence (FY 2022: loss of 6.6 pence). -- Net debt of GBP16.94m (FY2022: GBP14.95m). In the period a One Heritage SPC loan of GBP1.23m at a 12% interest rate was repaid and the existing shareholder loan facility was increased by the same value at an interest rate of 7%. The total shareholder loan facility drawdown as at 30 June was GBP11.38m and the total facility is GBP14.30m, due to be repaid on 31 December 2024. Operating highlights -- Practical completion of three major development projects, being Lincoln House, Bolton, Liberty House, Sheffield and Oscar House, Manchester. -- Practical completion of County House, Oldham, the Group's first project acting as development manager. -- Construction commenced on our latest development project in May 2023 on Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, with target completion expected in H2 2024. -- Completed a Company strategic review, with particular reference to our acquisition and delivery strategies, focusing on our core discipline of residential Property Development in the North of England, acting as developer and development manager using fixed-priced build contracts, commencing with Victoria Road, Eccleshill. -- In May 2023, the Group received its Arla Propertymark accreditation, a nationally recognised code of practice, for its Lettings operation. -- Geoff Willis appointed as Investment Director, a new role overseeing the Group's development pipeline. Post Period Events -- The Group secured a bulk sale of 20 apartments in Lincoln House, Bolton. The sales were legally completed in October 2023, and this now means that 76 out of the 88 units have been sold. -- Construction commenced for One Victoria, Manchester, where 129 self-contained apartments across two buildings are set to be developed acting as development manager. -- Parent company and majority shareholder extended its support and increased its previous GBP12.30 million debt facility by GBP1.70 million to GBP14.00 million, on the same terms with a repayment date of 31 December 2024. -- The Group has decided to sell the developments at Churchgate, Leicester and Seaton House, Stockport following a viability review of its design and costs, and sales of the projects are being progressed. Prospects -- On track to deliver Victoria Road, Eccleshill, a direct development, during the next calendar year and the new project pipeline contains future opportunities which are being reviewed. -- The Group is expecting to complete North Church House, Sheffield a development managed project in FY 2024. -- The North continues to be validated as highly attractive for property investment, with leading adviser Savills predicting house price growth in the North West specifically of 11.7% over the next five years - the highest of any UK region. Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "It has been a milestone year for the Group as we delivered our first wave of practical completions. The Group has also seen strong revenues, with the majority of units sold, whilst sales channels are focused on the remaining unsold residences. The Group is also poised to complete all self-delivered projects in the short term, which have been problematic with cost control, and has now commenced all new projects using fixed price contracts to remove this risk. Our focused strategy, coupled with significant investment in experienced property development skills and resources, gives us confidence that current and future development projects will be delivered on a timely and cost-effective basis. The North of England continues to prove itself as an attractive region for property investors given the growing demand for quality, affordable housing, which we are delivering. We look forward to continuing delivery of our strategic objectives in this coming year." Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a Property Development and Management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on Co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. References to page numbers throughout this announcement relates to the page numbers within the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2023. Chairman's statement An inflationary environment and supply chain difficulties, caused by number of macro-economic and geopolitical factors, have had a significant and adverse bearing on the property development industry and we have not proved immune to this. Equally, however, as became evident as time passed, our acquisition and delivery strategies, with notable exceptions, have not served us well, in mitigating the inherent risks associated with property development. And so, while the Board was pleased to see the completion during the year of three direct development projects at Lincoln House, Bolton, Bank Street, Sheffield and Oscar House, Manchester and one development management project at Oldham, it is clearly disappointing to all concerned that two of the development projects (Bank Street and Oscar House) have been further impaired, as has St Petersgate, Stockport which awaits completion this quarter. Having said this, I am pleased to see the energy and clarity of purpose with which the Executive Team has responded to the challenges we faced. New senior appointments both on the acquisition and delivery sides of the business are very welcome and significant initiatives have been introduced to good effect - namely a widening of our net in terms of target acquisitions to include housing as well as apartments and local authority and social housing partnering; and, in terms of delivery, third party outsourcing on fixed priced construction contracts in lieu of an in-house model. The sales side of the development process has gone well and is testament to the quality of our product, its desirability to the rental market and the exceptional sales network that our parent company has built up in Asia. There remains strong appetite from the overseas investor for the right product, accompanied by good professional management services, particularly in our chosen geographies. It's important to note that of the original batch of properties purchased pre-January 2022, only St Petersgate, Stockport awaits completion and that Churchgate, Leicester and Seaton House, Stockport, both consented sites, are to be sold and not developed out by the Group following a reassessment of profitability. Construction is going well at the most recent purchase i.e. the site for housing at Victoria Road, Eccleshill and there are a number of encouraging discussions ongoing on other potential projects. Our other principal source of revenue comes from our development management activities and I am pleased with the way that One Victoria, Manchester is shaping up and we are putting every effort in to are making sure that this business line grows in significance going forward. Despite setbacks, I am confident that our revised strategies are fit for purpose, that we have the leadership and technical expertise to deliver them and that with the continued support of our major shareholder, our bottom line performance will greatly improve. David Izett Chairman 31 October 2023 Chief Executive's statement Reflecting on the past financial year, I wish to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of our team particularly in respect of the four development projects - three direct developments and one development management project - completed

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the -2-

during the period. Overall, after adapting our strategies in response to market conditions, strengthening our team, and refining our internal processes and delivery, I believe that we are in a much stronger position to deliver value for our shareholders in the future. In 2021, in difficult market conditions leading to a reduction in the number of appropriate 3rd party contractor options and much higher pricing from those willing to quote, and following a contractor insolvency at Bank Street Sheffield and North Church House, Sheffield, we took the decision, essentially out of necessity, to take construction in house. We recognise that the performance of self-delivery projects has not gone to plan as costs have continued to increase to our detriment. It is important to note that the outstanding projects of North Church House, Sheffield and St Petersgate, Stockport where we are providing in house construction are due to complete this quarter and our delivery strategy will be focused on obtaining a fixed price contract for future projects. While there is no doubt that external factors such as cost increases and delays have impacted us severely across a number of our projects, we also recognised that changes were required to our acquisition and delivery strategies to mitigate attendant risks to the development process leading to strong future performance. Our acquisitions strategy has become more cautious over the past year to avoid some of the particular problems encountered on more challenging projects such as Bank Street and St Petersgate. A highly experienced Investment Director was appointed earlier in the year to head the acquisition team in order to build a more risk averse pipeline. Similarly, as mentioned above, our delivery strategy has evolved to an outsourced model to mitigate the risk of unforeseen cost increases. To lead this team, we have hired a Head of Projects to provide us with greater oversight and control of how projects are delivered. These two senior appointments add to the Interim Development Director appointed earlier in the year and have enabled us to create three specialist teams i.e., Acquisition, Technical and Delivery for future projects. We are delighted to have recruited great people for these roles and to have restructured our development team during the period, acknowledging where we went wrong and what we can do better. Now that we have settled on a revised project delivery strategy, and we believe that the picture on costs is clearer, we are focusing our efforts on finding and securing new opportunities for direct development. We have also increased our efforts to source profitable deals as development manager or in Joint Ventures, along with establishing what we hope will be long term partnerships with local authorities and registered housing providers. In order to measure our success as a business, in last year's statement I highlighted four strategic objectives for the Group to perform against: 1. Successfully delivering our existing development projects As mentioned above, this year has been marked by four project completions - three direct developments and one development management project. The first completion in FY 2023 was our direct development of Lincoln House, Nelson Street, Bolton, previously a part-build office building, which we repurposed for residential use to provide 88 apartments. The gross floor area of the building is c., 60,500 square feet. In March 2023, we completed our first development management project, a conversion of Oldham County Court, New Radcliffe Street, Oldham, into 42 residential apartments comprising a gross floor area of c., 33,400 square feet. This also marked the completion of the Group's first partnership with a housing association, and all 42 apartments were let at affordable rents, boosting the availability of affordable housing in Oldham Town Centre. In May 2023, we delivered our second direct development of 2023 calendar year at Liberty House, Bank Street, Sheffield. This was the conversion of a former Grade II Listed office building into an apartment block of 23 units, with a gross floor area of c., 21,000 square feet. In quick succession to Liberty House, in June 2023, we announced the practical completion of our third direct development at Oscar House, Chester Road, Manchester. This is a six-storey apartment block of c., 19,700 square feet and comprises 27 units on a formerly unoccupied brownfield site. Post-period end, we updated the market that the completion of 57 St Petersgate, Stockport, a conversion of a former office building, comprising 18 apartments, 1 commercial unit and c., 12,000 square feet, was delayed until later this calendar year, due to further challenges in respect of sub-contractor labour shortages. As mentioned above and as announced in our interim results, after careful internal evaluation, we took the decision to cease providing in-house construction services to both our direct development and development management projects in favour of the appointment of a fixed-price principal contractor. This will take effect later this year, tying in with the completion of our direct development of 57 St Petersgate, Stockport and our development management project at North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield which comprises 58 apartments in a former office building totalling c., 41,400 square feet. As previously announced, principally as a result of an increase in costs due to rising material prices, sub-contractor prices and cost of debt, the Group impaired the value of its developments at Bank Street, St Petersgate, and Oscar House. The Group has previously confirmed its decision to sell the consented development at Churchgate, Leicester, following a viability review based around its design and costs and has accepted an offer that is progressing through the due diligence and legal processes. We have also recently decided to sell the consented project at Seaton House, Stockport following a viability review. In April 2023, we were pleased to commence the construction, as developer, of 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, our first new build housing project. A principal contractor has been appointed with a fixed price build contract and completion is expected in H2 2024. Direct Development Residential Commercial Gross Development Reservations* Exchanged Completed Expected Projects Units Units Value (GBPm) * Sales * Completion Lincoln House, 88 0 GBP10.1m 2 0 76 Completed Bolton Bank Street, 23 0 GBP3.9m 1 0 19 Completed Sheffield Oscar House, 27 0 GBP6.8m 1 1 7 Completed Manchester St Petersgate, 18 1 GBP2.9m 0 18 0 H2 2023 Stockport Victoria Road, 24 0 GBP6.5m Not released H2 2024 Eccleshill Seaton House, 35 0 GBP5.6m Not released To be sold Stockport Churchgate, 15 1 GBP3.1m Not released To be sold Leicester 230 2 GBP38.9m 4 19 102

*As at 23 October 2023 2. Secure sales for our properties under construction

We have continued to see strong demand for well-designed and well-located homes with 71 units (out of 125 available for sale) sold and legally completed during the period which increased to 102 at 23 October 2023.

Post period, the Group has exchanged contracts for the bulk sale of twenty apartments at Lincoln House, Bolton. The sales were contracted to complete in August 2023, but following buyer delays, the remaining units completed in October 2023. This, along with two further sales increases the number of completions at Lincoln House to 76 out of 88. Bank Street reported two further sales completions post year end.

In June 2023, the Group announced that the buyer underwriting the purchase of 27 apartments at Oscar House had failed to perform on 22 apartments. The Group has since remarketed the units and following a revaluation, it is anticipated that the GDV will increase from GBP6.1m to GBP6.8m. Oscar House recorded its first sale completions, seven in total, post year end.

The marketing of the 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill will commence in Q1 2024 when construction has progressed further and we enter the final six months of the project. 3. Growing the pipeline of new development opportunities

We are investing considerable time and effort into seeking out new opportunities both for our direct development business and for larger development partners for whom we undertake the development management role. But we do so with caution. Since 2020 BCIS (Building Cost Information Service Construction Data) cite a 24% increase in build costs with an 8.7% increase in 2022. Similarly, interest rates have risen from 1% in May 2022 to 5.25% in August 2023. Markets and supply chains continue to recalibrate post the pandemic and the disruptions caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the unfolding events in Israel.

At the time of writing, we have several potential sites under review and have a number of encouraging conversations underway with possible joint venture partners such as local authorities and housing associations. We will be updating the market on this in due course. 4. Create diverse sources of revenue generated through the Group's service provisions

Development management

The second of our two core business lines is development management and as mentioned above,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the -3-

in March 2023 we completed our first such project, a conversion of Oldham County Court, New Radcliffe Street, Oldham, into 42 residential apartments. We are also managing the development of North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield which comprises 58 apartments. More recently, we announced our appointment as development manager to deliver One Victoria, Manchester. We have entered into a construction agreement with Torsion Construction Limited, who will construct the new-build development comprising c.,113,000 square feet across two buildings containing a total of 129 units and two ground-floor commercial units. One Victoria is a significant regeneration project in Manchester City Centre, and we are looking forward to managing its successful delivery.

Our other development management project of scale is One Heritage Tower which is still yet to commence construction. The project has been significantly impacted by increased construction costs resulting in the need for design changes to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Interest rate increases have also impacted the cost of debt. Despite these viability challenges, progress is being made on a fixed price construction contract, and options are being progressed which include both a sale of the project and a revised delivery strategy with funding partners.

Property services

Our property services team has worked hard this year to establish the infrastructure needed to accommodate the increase in properties under management. We have invested in a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and have gained accreditations in industry-recognised Money Shield and Property Ombudsman schemes. The property management function of One Heritage is now well established as we continue to grow our properties under management to generate increased revenue for our stakeholders.

The Group continues to provide its tailored property sourcing service, which finds, analyses, and negotiates property deals for overseas investors. This area has seen steady growth over recent months, and its services are being marketed in Hong Kong under the brand 'Red Brick'. Sixteen properties were secured for investors during the period under review which generated over GBP30,000 in revenue for the Group.

Services such as sourcing, property transactions and project management to investors in Co-living properties (typically single-dwelling suburban houses which are repurposed as shared accommodation for young professionals) continue to be provided. While we remain committed to advancing Co-living projects, rising house prices and construction costs have seen a reduction in activity levels since the beginning of the calendar year.

We have examined various ways to adapt our strategy to these more challenging market conditions including a recent trial providing Serviced Accommodation services. We will be providing a further update on this business segment in due course.

Our people

There has been a number of personnel changes at a senior level during the year. At the beginning of the period under review, Anthony Unsworth joined the Company as CFO and an Executive Director. Anthony has brought financial and listed company expertise to the Company and paired with his track record in property development, he has proved to be invaluable to us all here at One Heritage. In September 2023, Anthony informed the Board of his decision to resign, but will continue in these roles during his notice period ending in March 2024. The Board has commenced a search for a replacement.

With his wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of the property and regeneration marketplace, we were delighted to announce the arrival of Paul Westhead on an initial interim basis to oversee the delivery of our development projects, Paul has provided invaluable support to the Group in the restructuring of the development team and the project delivery element of our development process. It is intended that his role will be carried out on a permanent basis and we will provide an update on this in due course.

Post period end in July, we welcomed Geoff Willis into a new role of Investment Director, strengthening the senior team. With his experience and expertise complementing our existing team, Geoff will help us to source and deliver new development opportunities.

2024 FINANCIAL YEAR STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

The Group continues to evolve and navigate through a very challenging market. We will continue to focus on the delivery of our development projects and growing our development pipeline, both as developer and as Development Manager, will be one of our primary objectives.

The following four objectives will remain in place for the forthcoming financial year. 1. Successfully deliver our development projects 2. Secure sales of our properties 3. Grow the pipeline of new development opportunities 4. Increase revenue generated through the Group's service provisions

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Over the 12 months leading up to June 2023, the UK economy experienced a 1% increase in economic output, 0.8% higher than it was in February 2020 before the pandemic struck. The economic outlook for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024 is uncertain with persistent inflationary pressures leading to increased prices. The decisions made by the government and the Bank of England regarding economic policies and interest rates will be crucial in curbing inflation, with a particular focus on the Autumn Statement. HM Treasury's August consensus economic forecasts indicated limited GDP growth of just 0.3% in 2023 and 0.6% in 2024.

The shortage of housing in the UK remains a significant issue, evident from the long-term trend of rising house prices relative to incomes and the considerable inflationary pressures in the rental market. The last reported figures for the year to March 2022 (reported by the HBF and Gov.uk annually in November) show c.,210,100 new housing additions in England, 9.5% higher than the previous year of c.,191,800, but 4% lower than the c.,219,100 homes from the pre pandemic data to March 2020 with supply chain limitations related to labour and building materials limiting growth. The building of new housing remains low in the current year due to the end of the Help to Buy programme, higher mortgage interest rates and subsequent affordability challenges.

Although house prices reached their peak in August 2022, affordability constraints have caused them to decline over the ten-month period ending in June 2023. According to the Nationwide Building Society, the average UK house price decreased by 3.5% during the 12 months up to June 2023.

The shortage of new homes available for sale has generated increased demand in the rental sector, resulting in a 10.4% average household rent increase over the year leading up to June 2023. This rent surge has affected every region of the UK, as reported by the HomeLet Rental Index, and a 22.0% increase over the past two years leading up to June 2023. Unless there is a significant reduction in mortgage interest rates, rental demand is expected to continue growing as potential homebuyers remain unable to purchase homes.

A consistent and reliable land supply within a predictable planning system plays a crucial role in the housebuilding industry. After the pandemic, planning consents reached their peak at c.,339,500 in the 12 months ending June 2021, aligning with the government's target of delivering 300,000 homes annually by the mid-2020s. However, this level has decreased by 20% to c.,270,600 in the year ending March 2023. A significant shift occurred following the December 2022 announcement that local housing targets were no longer mandatory and that local authorities were no longer obligated to maintain a rolling five-year land supply if they had a local plan in place.

There has been a significant change in mortgage interest rates, posing challenges for homebuyers seeking mortgage financing. Bank of England data reveals that mortgage borrowing costs for new mortgages steadily declined for over 12 years, reaching a low of 1.51% in November 2021. However, this trend reversed sharply in less than 18 months, with the average cost of new mortgages rising to 4.64% in June 2023, bringing mortgage interest rates to levels last observed in 2009. According to the Halifax Mortgage Affordability Index, purchasing a new home now consumes 40.8% of after-tax income. In the upcoming months, nominal wage growth may have a positive impact on this affordability measure, but it will ultimately depend on the future movements of both mortgage rates and house prices.

Throughout the year to June 2023, we encountered a notable surge in build cost inflation, impacted by supply limitations, inflationary pressures affecting labour costs and the delayed impact of a significant rise in energy costs, which began in the autumn of 2021 and was further compounded by the conflict in Ukraine. However, with headline inflation showing reductions we expect the rate of increase to continue to slow over the coming year.

The construction industry is poised to confront forthcoming regulatory changes over the next three years, notably related to biodiversity net gain and the Future Homes Standard. Starting in November 2023, new legislation will mandate that all our developments achieve a minimum biodiversity net gain of 10%. This requirement necessitates the development of plans to achieve a measurable improvement of at least 10% in the site's biodiversity relative to its state before development commenced. Commencing in 2025, the Future Homes Standard will necessitate that new homes produce between 75% and 80% fewer carbon emissions than the standards applicable up to June 2022. Detailed requirements and performance measurement criteria for this new standard are yet to be finalised. The timing, transition arrangements, and industry consultation processes for this standard are pending initiation.

ESG

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the -4-

In November 2021, we announced our ESG policy which outlined our commitments to conducting our business activities ethically and responsibly, and our commitment to embedding ESG initiatives both in our day-to-day operations and across our developments. An update on each commitment is outlined below. 1. Supporting local communities and charitable organisations, particularly in regions where our developmentsare located.

We continue to have a long-term relationship with Mustard Tree in Manchester which is a homelessness charity. Our employees raised over GBP2,000 from initiatives including Tough Mudder, Hike for the Turkey and Syria Appeal and various collections. 2. Investing in the training and education of our workforce, as well as engaging with local schools andcolleges to support students with their career pathways.

Post year end, a new training provider and system has been implemented for regular e-learning across the Company. We continue to support our employees with funding for their professional development which includes AAT and ACCA qualifications.

The Group has subscribed to Stribe, an employee engagement tool which allows employees to provide confidential feedback and gives all a fair voice. A decisive factor in choosing Stribe was their community engagement. Each new Stribe membership provides a school with a pupil safeguarding app for free which gives hundreds of children a voice and a safe confidential way for them to speak up within their schools. 3. Being an inclusive employer, committed to encouraging equality, diversity, and inclusion.

We were pleased to again support International Women's Day earlier in the year with women making up 63% of our workforce. Furthermore, we are progressing our application to become a full member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter ("GMGEC"). We are undergoing an assessment by GMGEC and expect to update on our application in due course. GMGEC are aligned with our values which include providing opportunities for our people to grow, develop and thrive. 4. Tackling the UK's shortage of quality residential accommodation.

We were delighted to work with Bolton NHS foundation in the period under review to provide 62 of our 88 apartments to house key workers at our Lincoln House, Bolton development.

Our Co-living offering, which has fixed weekly rents and includes all bills. continues to be an important accommodation class for us. This has protected our tenants from rising utility costs and cost of living. 5. Considering its environmental impact, seeking ways to improve the environmental performance of ourdevelopments and reduce our carbon footprint.

Increases in material costs cause additional pressure which is affecting the whole industry so initiatives to improve the environmental performance of our developments are cost sensitive. Despite this we are looking at cost effective measures and have recently implemented initiatives working with contractors to track and monitor waste on our development projects. There have been various design changes across our developments, and we have reviewed our specification to include energy efficient lighting and energy efficient heating options where we can. Further assessments of specification are under review. 6. Raising the awareness of our tenants and occupiers in respect of how they can reduce their environmentalimpact.

We continue to work with building managers on the strategy to engage with our tenants and occupiers relating to their environmental impact. This includes recycling measures and awareness in home user guides in our properties. 7. Engaging with our tenants, investors, and principal advisors to ensure awareness of their expectationsand responding accordingly.

We believe in building a culture which has ESG at its core, and this has resulted in changes across all areas of the business and how decisions are made. Processes incorporate ESG which include budget allowances where appropriate, lessons learnt exercises, and regular audits of the advisors and consultants the Group uses to ensure they are aligned with our values and expectations. 8. Upholding the Quoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Code (QCA). Further details can be found onour company website. 9. Reviewing One Heritage's ESG strategy and initiatives against the United Nation's Sustainable DevelopmentGoals, and monitoring and reporting on this.

The Group is reviewing ways to monitor and report effectively against the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. A further update will be provided next year in relation to how the Group intends to do this.

Outlook

In our last Annual Report, I said that we continued to face the same challenges as before which showed little sign of immediate improvement. These have continued over the last twelve months. Rising costs of materials, interest rates and labour have all affected the industry. There are however signs of improvement with build cost inflation expected to ease which should support viability and reduce pressure on margins. This will help us to build our pipeline more effectively and profitably.

The diversity of our revenue sources has offered us a degree of insulation against the current market challenges with our development management revenue performing strongly. With some viability concerns surrounding Co-living, it is imperative the Group adapts and we have already taken steps to do so by identifying new opportunities such as Serviced Accommodation. We are giving due focus and attention on working with local authorities and registered housing providers to allow us to both deliver returns for our shareholders and tackle the lack of affordable housing.

We continue to be positive about the outlook for the sector of the UK housing market in which we operate. House prices have remained resilient for several years and with a lack of supply, especially in the North of England, in city centres that are seeing population growth, rental values continue to be strong due to the lack of supply. This supply shortage should support pricing and sustain strong returns for property investors which will benefit our sales.

We will proceed with cautious optimism and as a maturing business, we are now much better placed. Market dynamics in our view have started to stabilise which offer greater certainty around costs and values. We have demonstrated our agility, and we will continue to adapt strategies when necessary to safeguard our projects and stakeholders against similar disruptions in the future.

Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

In light of the growing global concern over climate change and the increasing need for transparency and disclosure regarding climate-related financial risks and opportunities, our company has made the strategic decision to adopt the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) initiative. The following outlines our comprehensive plan for implementing the TCFD framework and enhancing our climate-related financial reporting.

The TCFD initiative was established to help organisations assess and disclose their climate-related financial risks and opportunities, enabling investors, stakeholders, and the public to make informed decisions. Adopting this framework demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and aligning our business strategies with a sustainable and resilient future.

The Group will allocate necessary resources, including personnel, technology, and financial resources, to support the successful implementation of the TCFD framework.

The implementation steps are planned on a phased approach over the year to June 2024:

-- Awareness and Training: To ensure a smooth transition, we will begin by conducting awareness and trainingsessions for key personnel across various departments. These sessions will cover the TCFD framework, itsobjectives, and the role of each department in the implementation process.

-- Governance and Accountability: Establish a dedicated TCFD working group or committee responsible foroverseeing the implementation and reporting process. Assign clear roles and responsibilities within theorganisation for TCFD compliance. The Board will oversee climate risks through an agreed matrix of climate issuesbeing deployed by management and through quarterly measurement against the relevant KPI's. There will be acomprehensive review and analysis of the scheme delivery at practical completion. In terms of managementoversight, a clear Climate strategy is being finalised, and is already being used informally, that sets core KPI'sin terms of efficiency standards, fabric first process / renewables / embodied carbon impact / operational carbonoutputs / core material choices / main contractor stats / staff travel/carbon footprint. A separate emergencystrategy is to be put in place to consider impacts & requirements following acts of God. We already embrace methodsof modern construction (MMC), along with construction opportunities where climate and financial gain is achieved.We review suppliers embracing new technology - such as flood resilience - as well as using improved performancematerials that improves overall operational carbon outputs. Opportunities will be reviewed where a new projectoffers the chance to retain the embodied carbon.

-- Risk identification will be delivered by conducting a comprehensive assessment of climate-related risksand opportunities within our organisation. This will involve identifying potential impacts on our operations,supply chain, and financial performance. The identification of a risk follows other business processes to managerisk. We will work with our main contractor and supply chain partners to understand the collective impacts on theclimate. There will be clear guidance on specifications and materials, along with controls that ensure any materialsubstituted into the process is reviewed and approved as appropriate.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)