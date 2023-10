/DISREGARD RELEASE: HuidaGene Therapeutics/

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI and CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023

We are advised by HuidaGene Therapeutics that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, HUIDAGENE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN MULTNATIONAL PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF HG004 FOR INHERITED BLINDNESS, issued 31-Oct-2023 over PR Newswire. The announcement was inadvertently released early and should not be reported on until further notice.