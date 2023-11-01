LoRa Alliance: LoRaWAN® Deployments Rapidly Expanding in Smart Cities; Members Showcase Latest Innovations Using LoRaWAN at Smart City Expo World Congress

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN®standard for the Internet of Things, Brunata ZENNER, ELSYS, OrbiWise, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Seeed Studio, WATTECO, and Milesight. In total, 30 LoRa Alliance member companies will be participating as part of SCEWC.



"LoRaWAN technology continues to deliver strong value to cities worldwide as they engage in digital transformation," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "With public, private and satellite networks available in thousands of cities and backed by a huge member ecosystem, LoRaWAN is accelerating cities' paths to becoming smart. We will be out in force at SCEWC this year to showcase the benefits of LoRaWAN, its broad accessibility and the huge range of applications where it adds value to improve cities' sustainability, efficiency and quality of life."







LoRa Alliance activities at the show include:

Exhibition booth in GRAN VIA, Hall P2, Level 0, Street F, Stand 90 in the Fira Barcelona.

Enhancing Urban Life through IoT (https://www.smartcityexpo.com/agenda/enhancing-urban-life-through-iot/) panel featuring Donna Moore and Catherine Caruana-McManus of member company Meshed (https://www.meshed.com.au/), which will take place from 11:25 - 12:10 in Hall 1, Red Room.

How a LoRaWAN Connected City Improves Quality of Life for Citizens (https://www.smartcityexpo.com/agenda/how-a-lorawan-connected-city-improves-quality-of-life-for-citizens/) panel composed of LoRa Alliance member companies Brunata ZENNER, Town of Cary, North Carolina, USA (https://www.carync.gov/), OrbiWise, Milesight and Seeed Studio on Wed. Nov. 8 from 16:30-17:00 in Hall 2, Central Plaza.

LoRa Alliance Press Conference is taking place Wed. Nov. 8 from 11:00-12:30 in the Media Briefing Room outside the press center. It will feature breaking news from Actility, Atsign (https://atsign.com/), Brunata ZENNER, Helium Foundation (https://www.helium.foundation/), IotaComm (https://iotacommunications.com/), Meshed, Milesight and OrbiWise.

LoRa Alliance drinks reception at the booth on Wed. Nov. 8 from 17:30-18:30 with participating companies: ELSYS, Helium Foundation, Meshed, Milesight, Brunata ZENNER, Pepperl+Fuchs, and WATTECO.

On-booth demonstrations of LoRaWAN in action for smart city applications include:

The power of Actility's ThingPark IoT platform for smart city solutions using LoRaWAN.

Brunata ZENNER will demo how to build the future together using LoRaWAN for smart cities. ELSYS will show how to reduce energy costs with wireless temperature sensors using LoRaWAN.

Milesight will demo its efficient smart city solution for LoRaWAN

OrbiWise will show its smart city solutions for digital transformation that use LoRaWAN, including environmental & power monitoring, intelligent lighting and intelligent mobility.

Pepperl+Fuchs will showcase its smart waste management and water-level monitoring with its WILSEN.sonic sensor using LoRaWAN.

Seeed Studio will feature its smart city environmental monitoring and pollution reduction solution using LoRaWAN.

WATTECO will show how IoT and AI combine for efficient and sustainable maintenance with LoRaWAN.



Editors or analysts interested in joining the press conference or arranging a private briefing during the show can contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.comto make arrangements.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of fixed and mobile IoT applications and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used are for identification purposes only.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ce99001-dae1-4115-b1b8-26a683e2050b