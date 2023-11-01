AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group's Division, AGMDC , Inks Distribution Deal with Component Distributors Inc , a Global Value-Added Distributor of Electronic Components

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, is proud to announce it has entered an agreement with Component Distributors Inc, (CDI), a well-established electronic components distributor. CDI will market and distribute all MMICs released by AGMDC in either die or packaged forms. This agreement marks AGMDC's first distribution agreement, presenting a significant opportunity to reach not just domestic customers but global customers as well which are currently being served by CDI.

AmpliTech's Founder and CEO, Fawad Maqbool, is excited for the collaboration, stating, "We feel very confident this distribution agreement will help pave the way for our MMIC products to reach not just domestic customers but also global customers. We specifically chose CDI to become our distribution channel given CDI's ample reach, engineering support and distribution capabilities". Furthermore Mr. Maqbool added, "this effectively sets the table for both our semiconductor packages and MMIC divisions to streamline their product offerings, paving the way for continued new product introductions in the SATCOM, 5G and Quantum markets".

This strategic partnership serves as a testament to both companies' shared vision of delivering unparalleled quality and technological innovation to the market. AmpliTech's agreement with CDI presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion in the US and global markets which is a win-win opportunity for both organizations.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In 2021, AmpliTech Group founded its AGMDC Division, AmpliTech's Group MMIC Design Center, which designs, develops and manufactures state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, allowing the Company to market its products to a wider base of customers requiring high technology in smaller packages. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication of our team of design engineers. AGMDC will continue to introduce new products to the market in addition to offering custom design capabilities for those customers that require specific performance. For more information, visit: www.amplitechinc.com

About Component Distributor:

Component Distributors Inc. (CDI) is a value added distributor of electronic components providing Power , LED Lighting Solutions , RF & Microwave , Sensors & Wireless Solutions , and Precision Measurement products for simple to complex system applications. CDI distributes globally and provides local customer service and application support across the Americas. CDI delivers technical solutions that are easy to find and easy to buy, providing customers and supplier partners with design services, web commerce enablement and flexible supply chain solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.cdiweb.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things: the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; trends affecting the Company's ?nancial condition or results of operations; and the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Shan Sawant, Director of Communications

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: AmpliTech Group, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798360/amplitech-groups-division-agmdc-amplitech-group-microwave-design-center-inks-distribution-deal-with-component-distributors-inc-cdi-a-global-value-added-distributor-of-electronic-components