PRISM Mediawire, LLC: AmpliTech Group Announces New Product Lines; Adds E-Commerce Capabilities to Website

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, is proud to introduce its latest new product offerings, which include Low Noise Amplifiers, Coaxial In-Line LNAs, and Coaxial In-Line Band Pass Filters from the AmpliTech Inc. division.

These new cutting-edge products are powered by State-of-the-Art PHEMT MMIC Technology developed by the Company's AGMDC Division (AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center). With outstanding performance, reliability, cost-efficiency, and versatility, these new product lines are set to provide leading-edge solutions to the RF industry and seamlessly complement our existing LNA product range. The expanded product line, available in a wide variety of SKUs to cater to diverse industry needs, is now officially launched and ready to receive customer orders.

PHEMT MMIC Technology LNA's: AmpliTech's Inc new line of Low Noise Amplifiers introduces high performance, high reliability, lower cost MMIC-based designs. These new products cover widely used standard frequency ranges in the 2.0 - 4 GHz, 4.0 - 8.00 GHz and 2-18 GHz, offering unparalleled low noise figures and featuring its proprietary low noise MMIC technology by our AGMDC Division.

Coaxial In-Line Low Noise Amplifiers: This is a new product line of competitively priced low-noise amplifiers featuring AmpliTech's MMIC Technology from our AGMDC Division. These amplifiers offer a very competitive gain performance, exceptionally low noise figures, and DC bias through the RF output. These Coaxial In-Line LNA's can be used for a wide range of design applications and are suitable for Military and Commercial applications when cost considerations are paramount. Their compact design and outstanding electrical performance make them an indispensable asset in RF design and experimentation, and like all our low noise amplifiers, include a standard 3-year warranty.

Coaxial In-Line Band Pass Filters: A new product line of competitively priced Coaxial In-Line Band Pass Filters, these bandpass filters cover industry-standard SATCOM frequency ranges, i.e.,17.7-21.2 GHz, 10.7-12.9 GHz, and 7.1-8.5 GHz with 50O matched DC blocked RF ports. These products can be used for a wide range of design applications and are also suitable for Military and Commercial applications when cost considerations are paramount. They are also covered by our standard 3-year warranty. Their compact design and outstanding electrical performance make them an indispensable asset in RF design and experimentation.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, expressed his excitement about the new product lines: "We introduced our new passive product line earlier this year, and now we are thrilled to introduce these new product lines to the market before year-end to meet customer expectations. This is part of our ongoing strategy to become a one stop shop for exceptional performance RF products. We are very proud to see the results of our R&D investments becoming a reality, these new product lines all feature our own AmpliTech MMIC Technology from our AGMDC Division".

Furthermore Mr. Maqbool added "In preparation and complementing our new product releases, we have updated our website content, www.amplitechinc.com , and coming live later this month, we expect to offer our customers a virtual e-commerce dashboard, enabling unparalleled access to purchase our newly released products, be it LNA's, Passive Products and MMIC product lines. The platform's seamless e-commerce capabilities are one of its standout features. As the RF industry continues to evolve, we believe that tools like our e-commerce page are pivotal in bringing availability of our products to our valued customers. We also plan for another critical new product release before the end of the year from our AGTGSS Division, that addresses 5G Massive MIMO, 64T64R ORAN, CAT B radios, all featuring true G speeds (~ 1 Gbps) becoming a reality and available for pre-order. This is another pivotal announcement stemming from our R&D investments that is intended to position us well for the years ahead."

AmpliTech's new product lines are available for immediate order by contacting our sales team at sales@AmpliTechinc.com or by contacting our sales representatives listed on our website at www.amplitechinc.com and later this month using our e-commerce webpage located within our updated website.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ?nancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

