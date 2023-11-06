Regulatory News:

ORPEA S.A. (Paris:ORP) (the "Company") makes corrections to its press release published November 6, 2023 at 7:00 am CET, following the detection of errors detailed below. The corrected version of the press release can be accessed by clicking on this link.

Page 5 (bottom of page)

Instead of: "Net debt (excl. IFRS adjustments)".

Please read: "Net debt (excl. IFRS adjustments, excl. IFRS 16)".

Page 7

Instead of: "On the basis of net debt (excl. IFRS adjustments)".

Please read: "On a net debt basis (excl. IFRS adjustments, excl. IFRS 16)".

Appendix 2 tables

In the two tables, in the "Cumul 2023-2025" column, the line "Other recurring operating cash flows" included 2022, whereas the column refers to cumulative totals for 2023-2025. Instead of: "-291" please read "-206".

In the table on the right, "Outlook 2023-2025 Perspective 2026", in the "Cumul 2023-2025" column, the "Asset portfolio management" line included the year 2022, whereas the column refers to the cumulative totals for 2023-2025. Instead of: "1,156" please read "1,010".

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty and vulnerability. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core areas of expertise: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care, and mental health care (specialised hospitals). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents to its facilities each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106237341/en/

