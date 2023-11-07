EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Success in space navigation: 3 new orders in the United States

Press release

Paris, 7 November 2023

Exail Technologies today announces commercial successes for its navigation system dedicated to space applications, the Astrix-NS. Three new american customers have placed orders for this high-end navigation system, including to equip Earth observation satellites. In addition, Exail has received an order from a French player to continue the development and qualification of this product, which could become a reference for satellite equipment. In total, these orders represent nearly €2 million and will be delivered in 2024.

The commercialization of this fiber optic gyroscope started in 2023 and has met with great success with various customers in Europe and the United States: after a first significant order in the 1st half of 2023 for several dozen units, these new orders make it possible to exceed expectations for this product, which could generate nearly €10 million in orders in 2023.

The Astrix-NS navigation system is the result of several years of R&D that has resulted in the creation of an innovative product for satellite equipment. It is 5 times more compact than its predecessor the Astrix 90, 3 times lighter and consumes half the energy, while being significantly more accurate. Its electronic equipment is based on space-qualified automotive components, which makes it possible to offer a competitive price with industrial production.

These first sales allow Exail to build a solid and regular customer base for the Astrix-NS, thus reproducing the virtuous model that has made the group successful in Naval Defense. The group is positioning itself to exploit the significant market potential of space navigation, through the equipment of satellite constellations for observation, stabilization and telecommunications needs.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of the Gorgé Group, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of the professions. The group offers complex drone systems, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies delivers performance, reliability and security to its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts: Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Phone +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5mfY5Zplm/FnnBvZ5ZtbJdjb5hpxGaWl2aXmpKbZseVaW5gymljnJjGZnFjnGlu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82748-cp_exail-technologies_astrix-ns_en.pdf