Investment Casting Market Size to Grow USD 11170 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Casting Market is Segmented by Type ( Sodium Silicate Process , Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Military, General Industrial Machinery , Industrial Gas Turbines ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Chemicals Industry .

The Investment Casting Market was valued at USD 7856 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 11170 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Investment Casting Market:

It is anticipated that more people traveling by air would support the manufacturing of new commercial aircraft, which will raise demand for investment-cast items. The global expansion in GDP and per capita income is directly linked to the rise in passenger traffic, which in turn has raised demand for new commercial aircraft.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE INVESTMENT CASTING MARKET

The strong demand from the aerospace and defense sectors is one of the main factors propelling investment casting's expansion. Precision casting , another name for investment casting, allows for the production of complicated and intricate parts, which is essential for defense and aerospace systems. The market has grown dramatically as a result of the industry's requirement for lightweight, high-performance parts, which has fueled the use of investment casting for structural components, landing gear , and turbine blades , among other applications.

The expansion of investment casting has also been significantly aided by the automobile sector. Automobile exhaust manifolds, engine parts, and even turbochargers are produced using investment casting. Investment casting processes are an economical way to make lightweight, high-strength materials, which are in great demand due to their better fuel economy and lower emissions.

The market for industrial gas turbines has expanded significantly due to the increased need for dependable and efficient power production. To produce turbine blades and vanes that can endure severe temperatures and conditions, investment casting is necessary. Investment casting is becoming more and more in demand as the industrial gas turbine business grows. It is difficult to get the kind of precision and accuracy that investment casting offers using conventional production techniques. Investment casting is a financially advantageous procedure since it eliminates the need for machining and material waste and allows for the one-step creation of complex forms. Because of its affordability, it has become a popular option for businesses looking to streamline their manufacturing procedures.

It works particularly well for intricate parts, including those with intricate interior geometry. Although there is virtually no restriction on the types of investment cast materials that can be utilized, the most popular ones are non-ferrous alloys, cast iron, and aluminum alloy. The procedure is especially appealing for metals that melt at high temperatures. Its versatility is unrestricted by the casting's dimensions, thickness, or intricate form. Production techniques are likewise adaptable. Investment casting using the lost wax method beats other casting processes and reaches a superior surface in finishing. Compared to other casting methods, investment casting tolerances are more accurate. particularly in contrast to fabrications that are forged, sand cast, or welded. Such close tolerances offer an excellent surface polish and allow for little to no machining.

INVESTMENT CASTING MARKET SHARE

Key participants in the global investment casting market include RLM Industries, Precision Castparts, Alcoa, Zollern, and MetalTek. The top five producers worldwide control almost 25% of the market.

With a share of over 40%, Asia Pacific is the largest market, followed by North America with a share of over 30%.

Key Players:

ALCOA Inc

Precision Castparts

CIREX

Zollern

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek

RLM Industries

Impro

Dongying Giayoung

Dongfeng

Ningbo Wanguan

Taizhou Xinyu

Jiwei

