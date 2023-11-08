Janover Inc.: Janover Enters into Strategic Referral Partnership with La Rosa Holdings

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) ("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, today announced that it has entered into a strategic referral partnership agreement with La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) ("La Rosa"), a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies. La Rosa operates an end-to-end real estate services platform specializing in residential and commercial real estate brokerage and will introduce Janover to clients looking to secure a commercial loan.

"We are very excited about our referral agreement with Janover. Janover provides a powerful platform that addresses key issues related to inefficiency in the commercial real estate lending market," said Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa. "We believe their expansive network of banks and first-in-class AI enabled fintech platform will help drive referrals to our brokers. In addition, our agreement with Janover builds on our track record and growing brand recognition within the residential market, by providing new tools to help originate commercial real estate loans, illustrating our commitment to driving new revenue streams for our brokers and the Company. We believe in the power of AI and the impact it will make in the real estate market. We recently launched our own proprietary AI system called JAEME that drives marketing, efficiency, and sales. By harnessing the power of Janover's AI fintech marketplace and technology, our goal is to help realtors stay ahead in today's competitive market and drive better outcomes."

"We are excited to partner with La Rosa. We believe this is a natural fit as they too are innovators within the commercial property transaction space," commented Blake Janover, CEO of the Company. "Our AI-enabled platform is expected to improve loan outcomes for borrowers and create more competitive loan terms than traditional means because of our significant reach, resulting in an improved certainty of execution which bodes well for La Rosa's buyers and sellers. We believe our partnership will drive value to La Rosa's and Janover's customers alike, enhancing our respective ecosystems and generating new revenue for both platforms."

About Janover Inc.

Janover is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company's online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/ .

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa (Nasdaq:LRHC) is a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has seven La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,380 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: jnvr@crescendo-ir.com



