1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energia Announces Nine-Month Period and Third Quarter 2023 Results

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, converted into AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, for our affiliates, Transener and TGS, their figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2023, and then translated into US$ at the period's closing FX. The reported figures in US$ from previous periods remain unchanged.

Third quarter 2023 ('Q3 23') main results[1]

7% year-on-year sales decrease, recording US$474 million[2] in Q3 23, explained by a drop in prices and sales of petrochemicals and oil, and the impact of the AR$ devaluation in legacy energy, offset by higher gas sales.

Operating performance highlighted by natural gas and Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB')'s Combined Cycle ('CCGT'):

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q3 23 Q3 22 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 4,985 3,767 +32 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 23.1 24.2 -5 %



Oil and gas Production (k boe/day) 80.4 68.5 +17 %

Gas over total production 94 % 92 % +2 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.7 4.8 -3 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 63.1 70.2 -10 %



Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 102 120 -14 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,283 1,496 -14 %

Adjusted EBITDA[3] reached US$244 million, similar to Q3 22, explained by reductions of 72% in holding and others, 16% in petrochemicals, offset by increases of 12% in oil and gas, and 2% in power generation.

The profit attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by 15%, reaching US$152 million, mainly explained by increased financial interests of AR$-debt and higher income tax charges, partially offset by gains from holding financial securities.

Net debt continued decreasing to US$677 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 1.0x.

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership is US$90 million. Under IFRS, affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'. [3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3.1 of the Earnings Release. Consolidated balance sheet (As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions) As of 09.30.2023 As of 12.31.2022 Figures in million AR$ $ US FX 349.95 AR$ $ US FX 177.16 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 846,115 2,418 383,464 2,165 Intangible assets 34,072 97 24,364 138 Right-of-use assets 3,043 9 1,521 9 Deferred tax asset 1,616 5 6,326 36 Investments in joint ventures and associates 325,458 930 159,833 902 Financial assets at amortized cost 14,128 40 18,000 102 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 9,615 27 4,867 27 Other assets 158 0 91 1 Trade and other receivables 9,358 27 3,415 19 Total non-current assets 1,243,563 3,554 601,881 3,397

Inventories 73,942 211 30,724 173 Financial assets at amortized cost 24,289 69 1,357 8 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 248,926 711 103,856 586 Derivative financial instruments 289 1 161 1 Trade and other receivables 158,061 452 83,328 470 Cash and cash equivalents 64,117 183 18,757 106 Total current assets 569,624 1,628 238,183 1,344

Total assets 1,813,187 5,181 840,064 4,742

Equity attributable to owners of the company 963,757 2,754 403,463 2,277

Non-controlling interest 2,398 7 1,157 7

Total equity 966,155 2,761 404,620 2,284

LIABILITIES Provisions 54,194 155 26,062 147 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities 40,593 116 31,728 179 Deferred tax liabilities 19,821 57 19,854 112 Defined benefit plans 10,060 29 4,908 28 Borrowings 451,083 1,289 237,437 1,340 Trade and other payables 13,231 38 3,757 21 Total non-current liabilities 588,982 1,683 323,746 1,827

Provisions 1,205 3 779 4 Income tax liabilities 12,392 35 927 5 Taxes payables 11,762 34 4,966 28 Defined benefit plans 915 3 1,021 6 Salaries and social security payable 9,433 27 5,627 32 Derivative financial instruments 2 0 318 2 Borrowings 123,132 352 48,329 273 Trade and other payables 99,209 283 49,731 281 Total current liabilities 258,050 737 111,698 630

Total liabilities 847,032 2,420 435,444 2,458

Total liabilities and equity 1,813,187 5,181 840,064 4,742 Consolidated income statement (For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2023 and 2022, in millions) Nine-month period Third quarter Figures in million 2023 2022 2023 2022 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ AR$ US$ Sales revenue 346,957 1,370 168,748 1,381 152,701 474 69,225 507 Domestic sales 285,892 1,117 136,862 1,114 131,583 408 58,154 426 Foreign market sales 61,065 253 31,886 267 21,118 66 11,071 81 Cost of sales (209,953) (850) (104,023) (859) (92,014) (294) (43,127) (319)

Gross profit 137,004 520 64,725 522 60,687 180 26,098 188

Selling expenses (13,333) (51) (5,719) (47) (5,610) (17) (1,998) (14) Administrative expenses (33,554) (133) (12,389) (101) (13,990) (44) (5,063) (38) Exploration expenses (1,772) (7) (23) - (22) - (8) - Other operating income 31,627 115 10,345 79 17,338 54 5,988 43 Other operating expenses (18,079) (68) (4,209) (33) (10,704) (33) (1,577) (10) Impairment of financial assets (1,490) (4) (672) (5) (553) (1) (153) (1) Rec. of imp. (impairm.) of int. assets & inventories (324) (1) (4,260) (34) (1) - 124 1 Results for part. in joint businesses & associates 14,044 42 13,610 100 5,474 8 6,749 43 Income from the sale of associates 486 1 - - 486 1 - -

Operating income 114,609 414 61,408 481 53,105 148 30,160 212

Financial income 1,090 4 597 6 662 2 147 1 Financial costs (71,096) (283) (18,127) (148) (30,018) (95) (9,333) (70) Other financial results 95,794 392 4,108 33 40,333 138 8,278 68 Financial results, net 25,788 113 (13,422) (109) 10,977 45 (908) (1)

Profit before tax 140,397 527 47,986 372 64,082 193 29,252 211

Income tax (20,437) (69) (5,224) (26) (13,350) (40) (5,195) (32) Net income for the period 119,960 458 42,762 346 50,732 153 24,057 179 Attributable to the owners of the Company 119,708 457 42,448 343 50,611 152 23,979 178 Attributable to the non-controlling interests 252 1 314 3 121 0.9 78 1

Net income per share to shareholders 87.51 0.33 30.74 0.25 37.21 0.11 17.38 0.13 Net income per ADR to shareholders 2,187.65 8.35 768.43 6.21 930.35 2.80 434.40 3.23

Average outstanding common shares1 1,368 1,381 1,360 1,380 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,380 1,360 1,380

Information about the videoconference There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 23 results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, Horacio Turri, Head of E&P and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q2023VC. For further information about Pampa: investor@pampaenergia.com

