Novozymes A/S: Novozymes launches Quara LowP for renewable diesel feedstock pre-treatment

Novozymes, a global leader in biosolutions, marks a significant milestone in the renewable diesel and SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) industry with the launch of Quara® LowP, an enzymatic solution designed to transform the feedstock pre-treatment process.

Copenhagen, Denmark - 9 November, 2023. As the world seeks sustainable alternatives to traditional fuels, renewable diesel and SAF production have taken center stage. By 2030, vegetable oils are projected to account for over 40% of global feedstock used in renewable diesel and SAF production. However, producers have long grappled with challenges related to feedstock availability, pricing fluctuations, and the ever-increasing market demand.

To address these pressing issues, Novozymes has leveraged its extensive experience in enzymatic degumming, which has resulted in Quara LowP, an innovative solution that gives customers flexibility to process mixed feedstocks without negatively impacting their bottom line.

"This innovation is a testament to our commitment to sustainable solutions for the renewable diesel and SAF industry. Quara LowP offers producers the flexibility to process blends of feedstocks resulting in increased efficiency, reduced operating costs, and lowered environmental impact. It is a great contribution to the industry and a reflection of Novozymes' dedication to rethinking tomorrow" said Hans Ole Klingenberg, VP Marketing, Ag & Industrial biosolutions at Novozymes.

A sustainable solution for a growing demand

Quara LowP facilitates the efficient processing of HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) and HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) feedstocks. By pretreating these feedstocks with Quara LowP, producers can achieve higher yields and significantly lower operational costs, all while reducing the environmental footprint of their operations.

This innovation holds profound significance for the HVO and SAF industry:

Increased efficiency: HVO/HEFA feedstock producers now have a means to process blends of vegetable oils with other lipid feedstocks without compromising yield or incurring additional operating costs. The current practice of overusing bleaching earth/bleaching clay to address contaminants in vegetable oils when blending with waste oils is a thing of the past. Quara LowP offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

HVO/HEFA feedstock producers now have a means to process blends of vegetable oils with other lipid feedstocks without compromising yield or incurring additional operating costs. The current practice of overusing bleaching earth/bleaching clay to address contaminants in vegetable oils when blending with waste oils is a thing of the past. Quara LowP offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution. Economic benefits: With Quara LowP, producers can enjoy increased yields and lower operating costs, overcoming process inefficiencies.

With Quara LowP, producers can enjoy increased yields and lower operating costs, overcoming process inefficiencies. Environmental impact: The industry can benefit from a greener operation, with reduced waste handling hazards and lower water consumption, aligning with the global sustainability goals.

As Novozymes ventures into the renewable diesel/SAF industry, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2023 to 2027, Quara LowP is set to play a pivotal role in driving the industry's growth, sustainability, and efficiency.

For more information about Quara LowP and Novozymes' biosolutions for renewable diesel feedstocks, please visit https://www.novozymes.com/en/solutions/renewable-diesel .

