LiveCo: Jason Aldean & Kid Rock To Headline Inaugural "Rock The Country" Festivals!

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / The producers of the highly acclaimed Rock The South festival are thrilled to announce their latest venture, Rock The Country. This two-day country music extravaganza will be unlike anything seen before, as it travels to seven cities across the United States, bringing massive shows and unforgettable performances to country music fans in small town America. Rock The Country is ditching the highways for the back roads and bringing the people who keep America running what they deserve-a little appreciation.

Headlining each night of Rock The Country festival are none other than country music superstar Jason Aldean and the original American bad ass, Kid Rock. These iconic artists will take the stage alongside Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.

"Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America," said Kid Rock. "Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!"

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will headline ALL seven Rock The Country festivals. Lineups will vary by market. Artists performing: Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass & Dee Jay Silver.

"Rock The Country aims to bring the excitement and energy of a large-scale music festival to small towns across the country," said Shane Quick, President of Touring and Strategic Expansion, LiveCo. "With seven big shows in seven different towns, this event promises to be an experience like never before. Fans can expect a weekend filled with incredible performances, great food, and a sense of community that only small towns can offer."

Rock The Country kicks-off in April of 2024. The seven locations and dates of Rock The Country are the following:

Gonzalez, LA - April 5 & 6 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Ashland, KY - April 19 & 20 at Boyd County Fairgrounds

Rome, GA - May 10 & 11 at Kingston Downs

Ocala, FL - June 7 & 8 at Majestic Oaks Ocala

Mobile, AL - June 21 & 22 at The Grounds

Poplar Bluff, MO - June 28 & 29 at Brick's Offroad Parks

Anderson, SC - July 26 & 27 at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center

Presale tickets for Rock The Country will be available on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 10am to 10pm local time. Public on sale begins Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00am local time. Along with GA, VIP and Elevated Reserved Seating, there will be RV and Car camping available at each venue.

"This festival is our way of giving back to these communities and providing an experience like never before. We are passionate about curating an event that combines top-tier musical talent with the charm of small-town America, and we can't wait for fans to join us on this historic musical journey," said Nathan Baugh, President, 46 Entertainment. "Rock The Country is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of music, community, and the shared love for country music that binds us all together."

About LiveCo:

LiveCo is a growing private equity-backed entertainment company focused on delivering rich consumer experiences across various areas and genres of live entertainment including country, comedy, faith/CCM, family, performing arts/variety, and festivals. The company represents more than 3,000 live shows and events, annually, across its various live entertainment brands, comprised of Icon Concerts, Premier Productions, BASE Entertainment, Rush Concerts, Peachtree Entertainment, Transparent Productions, and MagicSpace Entertainment. With offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, Cullman (AL), Park City, Athens (GA), and Columbus, LiveCo is positioned as a leader in promoting and presenting popular music events, comedy tours, and live stage / theatrical acts around the country and internationally.

About 46 Entertainment:

46 Entertainment is an all-encompassing event management and production company that uses all aspects of live events to help create a captivating and unforgettable experience that authentically represents the client and engages their audience. Utilizing top-notch technology in audio, video and lighting, 46 Entertainment champions the client and their vision from ideation to execution.

About Jason Aldean:

3X ACM Entertainer of the Year and ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean has bolstered 28 No. 1 hits, over 18 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold with "his own recipe…one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution). He has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart-more than any other artist - since his debut in 2005, with "songs of small-town living, love and loss that have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard). Having just wrapped his sold-out Highway Desperado tour across the US, the Georgia native continues his "country superstar status" (Variety) with his 11th studio album, Highway Desperado, which was released November 3rd. In addition to three tracks co-written by Aldean, the album features "Tough Crowd" - which he debuted at the 2023 ACM Awards as an Entertainer of the Year nominee - as well as his career first Hot 100 chart-topping hit, "Try That In A Small Town," and fan-favorite tracks "Let Your Boys Be Country" and "Whiskey Drink." Produced by longtime producer Michael Knox, Highway Desperado is the follow up to Aldean's tenth studio album, MACON, GEORGIA, which debuted to critical acclaim, with Stereogum naming it an "Album of the Week" and the Tennessean praising that "MACON, GEORGIA finds Aldean honed in on his vision for this era of his career" and "kicks off his career's next era." The project featured the history-making, multi-week No. 1 "powerful duet" (Rolling Stone) "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood, which earned Aldean his 26th career #1 at Country radio and won ACM Single of the Year, iHeartRadio Country Song of the Year, and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year as well as Billboard and GRAMMY nominations. For more information on Jason Aldean including tour dates and download/streaming information for Highway Desperado, visit www.jasonaldean.com.

About Kid Rock:

From the rap-rock hits of the '90s such as "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy," to the country-rock crossover "Picture," a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, and the global smash hit "All Summer Long," which topped charts in eight countries. Kid Rock has sold nearly 30 million records worldwide. Known for his electrifying live performances, he holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold, with 150,000 for ten consecutive sold-out shows, and set the attendance record at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Beyond his musical achievements, Kid Rock is a fervent supporter of the US Armed Forces and engages in numerous charitable activities through his Kid Rock Foundation. His latest album, "Bad Reputation," released on his Top Dog Records label, features hits such as "Don't Tell Me How To Live," "We The People," and "My Kind of Country," co-written with Eric Church and Adam Hood.

