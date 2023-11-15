Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXCV | ISIN: LU0775917882 | Ticker-Symbol: GYC
Xetra
14.11.23
17:35 Uhr
9,260 Euro
+0,725
+8,49 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2059,34008:36
9,1959,34508:30
Dow Jones News
15.11.2023 | 07:13
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for 9M 2023 driven by strong operational results and high liquidity position

DJ Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for 9M 2023 driven by strong operational results and high liquidity position 

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for 9M 2023 driven by strong operational results and high liquidity 
position 
15-Nov-2023 / 06:42 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR 9M 2023 DRIVEN BY STRONG OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND HIGH LIQUIDITY 
POSITION 
   -- Net rental income of EUR307 million for 9M 2023, higher by 4% as compared to EUR295 million in 9M 2022. 
 
   -- Solid like-for-like rental growth of 3.1% with 2.8% from in-place rent increases and 0.3% from occupancy 
  increases, underlining the portfolio's strong operational fundamentals. 
   -- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR240 million in 9M 2023, increasing by 4% as compared to EUR230 million in 9M 2022. 
 
   -- FFO I of EUR141 million in 9M 2023, lower by 2% as compared to EUR145 million in 9M 2022 mainly driven by the 
  higher financing cost and perpetual notes attribution. 
   -- Loss of EUR398 million in 9M 2023 primarily as a result of negative property revaluations, offset by robust 
  operational profits. 
   -- Strong liquidity position, with cash and liquid assets of EUR1.1 billion as of September 2023, cover debt 
  maturities until mid-2026 and reflect 25% of total debt. 
   -- Conservative financial position with a stable LTV ratio of 36% as of September 2023, ICR ratio of 5.7x in 
  9M 2023 and EUR7 billion of unencumbered assets (76% of total portfolio value). EPRA LTV (considering perpetual noted 
  as debt) as of September 2023 is 47%. 
   -- EPRA NTA of EUR4.3 billion or EUR24.7 per share as of the end of September 2023, lower by 8% and 9% 
  respectively from December 2022. 
   -- FY 2023 guidance confirmed. 
Luxembourg, November 15, 2023 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces results for the 
nine-month period ending September 2023 with strong operational performance and conservative financial leverage 
maintained. Net rental income increased by 4% to EUR307 million, mainly due to the solid like-for-like rental growth of 
3.1%. The growth is driven by in-place rent growth of 2.8% and occupancy increase of 0.3%, reflecting strong positive 
momentum continuing in both in-place rental growth and vacancy reduction. GCP recorded an all-time low vacancy rate of 
3.8% as of September 2023, a decrease of 0.4% from December 2022. The increase in rental income was partially offset 
by net disposals. The robust growth lead to an increase in the adjusted EBITDA, which increased to EUR240 million in the 
nine-month period ending September 2023, reflecting a 4% increase from EUR230 million in the comparable period in 2022. 
FFO I decreased by 2% to EUR141 million in the nine-month period ending September 2023, as compared to EUR145 million in 
the comparable period in 2022. The decrease is mainly driven by the higher finance expenses and perpetual notes 
attribution offsetting the operational growth. FFO I per share was EUR0.82 per share in 9M 2023, as compared to EUR0.87 per 
share in 9M 2022. FY 2023 FFO I guidance is confirmed. 
The Company continues its proactive approach of reducing leverage and maintaining a conservative financial profile with 
a stable LTV ratio. The disposals, supported by the strong operational performance, the suspension of the 2022 dividend 
and debt repayment at discount, allowed GCP to maintain an LTV of 36%, stable compared to year-end 2022. In the 
nine-month period, GCP closed disposals of EUR270 million, affirming the company's capacity to successfully market and 
sell properties even in a difficult economic environment. 
GCP enhanced its liquidity position further by signing EUR550 million in new bank debt year to date, of which EUR440 
million in the nine-month period of 2023, with additional bank debt of EUR110 million signed in Q4. The Company's average 
cost of debt was 1.9%, higher compared to December 2022 primarily as GCP has opted to raise relatively higher cost debt 
compared to its existing debt, thereby significantly strengthening its liquidity position and extending the time to 
refinance further. As of September 2023, GCP has an average debt maturity of 5.5 years and cash and liquid assets of 
EUR1.1 billion covering its debt maturities until mid-2026. 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "The nine-month period of 2023 showcased a strong operational performance 
in Germany as well as in London. Despite the market challenges, our initiatives to strengthen liquidity were effective 
during this period, enabling us to counterbalance the adverse revaluation and maintain our leverage at a stable level. 
I wish to express my gratitude to all our team members for their diligent efforts and commitment throughout this time." 
Financial statements for 9M 2023 are available on the Company's website: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/ 
investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 30 - 34 of the 
financial statements for 9M 2023, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial 
reports or follow this link: 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/fileadmin/user_upload/03_investor_relations/Downloads/2023/GCP_Q3_2023.pdf 
 
About the Company 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
 
Contact: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
Investor Relations Team: 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu 
 
DISCLAIMER: 
 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED 
ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED 
(THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN 
INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A 
QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT 
IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE 
SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A 
REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE 
PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE 
OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH 
STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE 
BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0775917882, LU0775917882 , XS1491364953, XS1811181566, XS2271225281, XS1220083551, XS1654229373,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 00:42 ET (05:42 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.