Emerald Palace Group: EPG and Raffles The Palm Dubai Debuts First of its Kind Luxury Branded Residences in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Palace Group (EPG) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Raffles Branded Residences, heralding a new era of high-quality living with the unveiling of "The Contemporary Collection" of Raffles The Palm Residences & Penthouses, strategically situated on the prestigious West Crescent of The Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai.

"The Contemporary Collection" comprises a total of 30 freehold residences, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 2,500 square feet to an expansive 26,000 square feet with prices starting fromUS$ 5 Million (GBP£ 4 Million). Inspired by Raffles' classic grandeur, the internationally renowned design group, Yodezeen, has meticulously crafted these residences to blend modern comfort with Art Deco opulence. This fusion of timeless classic and elegant contemporary design elements creates a unique living experience that seamlessly combines grandeur and intimacy.

Residences come fully furnished, and the kitchens feature custom-designed wood and marble cabinetry by Poliform, concealing top-of-the-line German appliances by Miele. The elegant bathrooms offer rain showers, stand-alone bathtubs, and custom Italian vanities by Gessi, among other exceptional features.

Seran Gheorghe, Vice President of EPG and Director of Sales for Raffles The Palm Residences, expressed his enthusiasm for this exceptional project, stating: "From time to time, an opportunity like this presents itself and elevates the lifestyle of the most discerning clientele, setting a new benchmark for the top-tier residential market in Dubai. We've brought together today's luxury industry leaders in architecture, interior design, execution, and renowned brands, ensuring quality and sophistication for those privileged to make Raffles The Palm Residences their home in this exclusive collection. Our prime location and elevated positions ensure impeccable and uninterrupted 360-degree sea views from every residence."

Each residence within "The Contemporary Collection" showcases a perfect balance of aesthetics and practicality, featuring expansive windows that invite dynamic sunrise views of the Palm Jumeirah Skyline and tranquil sunset vistas of the Arabian Gulf. These spaces are adorned with handcrafted finishes, natural materials, and subtle Art Deco references, delivering a sense of quality living. Thoughtfully curated pieces by renowned brands like Georgetti, Poltrona Frau, Minotti, Poliform, and Cattelan Italia grace the interiors.

