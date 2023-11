ADA Schock Prognose: Die Möglichkeit eines Preisanstiegs auf $0,75 bis Dezember

In the last paper, Vitalik talked about liquid staking.



Now we see a paper regarding the UTxO model and something that looks a lot like Hydra.



It seems to me that Cardano is going in the right direction and Ethereum is the one catching up.



Correct me if I'm wrong. https://t.co/wmnEHFhTVc pic.twitter.com/InV85f4Yiq