Interim results -2

DJ Interim results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Interim results 22-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures Plc ("Molten Ventures", "the Group" or the "Company") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing disruptive, high growth digital technology businesses, today announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2023. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- GBP1,299m* Gross Portfolio Value (31 March 2023: GBP1,371m) -- GBP1,124m Net Assets (31 March 2023: GBP1,194m) -- 735p NAV per share (31 March 2023: 780p) -- -4%* Gross Portfolio fair value movement (six months to 30 September 2022: -12%) -- GBP17m Cash invested in the period by the Company, and a further GBP35m from the managed EIS/VCT funds (six months to 30 September 2022: GBP112m from Molten Ventures and GBP17m from the managed EIS/VCT funds) -- GBP25m Consolidated Group cash (31 March 2023: GBP23m Company cash), and a further GBP40m available to invest from the managed EIS/VCT funds (31 March 2023: GBP48m) -- GBP33m Cash proceeds from realisations (six months to 30 September 2022: GBP13m) -- <1% Operating costs (net of fee income) continue to be substantially less than the targeted 1% of period-end NAV (31 March 2023: 1%) -- -GBP72m Loss after tax (loss after tax for the six months to 30 September 2022: -GBP155m) -- GBP150m Debt facility (GBP90m drawn at 30 September 2023) *The above figures contain alternative performance measures ("APMs") - see Note 24 for reconciliation of APMs to IFRS measures. See the Glossary below for defined terms. PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS -- Five primary investments made with a combined funding of GBP2 million; GBP2 million in seven companies for follow-on deals, with a further GBP8 million invested in Fund of Funds ("FoF") and GBP5 million in Earlybird. -- Committed to four new seed funds via our Fund of Funds programme, bringing the overall Fund of Funds portfolio to 79 funds. -- Portfolio remains well funded with more than GBP467 million of capital raised by its investee companies in the last 12 months, of which over 85% have been by higher or equivalent valuations, and over 80% of the Core having more than 12 months of cash runway, and over 50% having more than 24 months cash runway (based on existing budgets and growth plans). -- Forecast weighted average revenue growth of our Core Portfolio of 57% in the 2023 calendar year and forecast to be 50% for the 2024 calendar year. -- Core Portfolio average forecast gross profit margins of 68% for the 2023 calendar year compared to 70% for the 2022 calendar year. -- Further progress made with our ESG roadmap, including our second CDP climate change disclosure and providing financial and strategic support to portfolio companies in measuring, managing and offsetting their carbon emissions. Martin Davis, CEO at Molten Ventures, commented: "In the period, Molten has continued to back some of the most exciting, disruptive technology companies in Europe amid challenging conditions for the sector and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our platform was built to operate and invest through the cycle, and our focus now is on positioning ourselves to capture exceptional opportunities at attractive valuations in what is increasingly a buyers' market for venture capital".

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised GBP520m to 30 September 2023.

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

CEO's review

Overview

In the six months to September 2023, Molten has continued to develop and invest in disruptive, high-growth technology companies and, in doing so, supporting the founders and entrepreneurs seeking to invent the future here in Europe. In the period, Molten has continued to be impacted by market pressures driven by ongoing global macroeconomic instability, high levels of inflation and rising interest rates. We believe that much of the impact of this ongoing uncertainty on both public and private valuations was factored in during the previous financial year, though these circumstances still affected valuations in the first half.

While we are disappointed to report a small decline in gross portfolio value in the period, our long-held and consistent approach to valuations has enabled Molten to demonstrate relative resilience. Having acted quickly at the onset of the downturn in early 2022, we are now seeing evidence of greater stability in our valuations, and we anticipate further stabilisation, and in parts, recovery. Our focus for both Molten and our portfolio is on disciplined capital allocation, positioning ourselves to capture exceptional opportunities as the valuation environment stabilises. Our seasoned investment team, who have collectively worked through many previous cycles, have first-hand knowledge of the challenges facing technology companies in a downturn and have the experience to support founders who are, in some instances, facing very difficult decisions.

The underlying commercial performance of our portfolio continues to be very strong, with signs of improved market comparables. While the nature of venture capital leads to a degree of risk, it is important to view the performance of the portfolio as a whole and also to focus across market cycles. Our well diversified portfolio, with 74 companies across four sectors, is triaged across different stages and technology sub-sectors, and we remain confident in its overall potential.

As venture capitalists we can do some of our best work in down markets and we have continued to identify attractive investment opportunities, particularly at the early stages. While the market environment for the technology ecosystem remains challenging, historically, some of the most innovative and commercially successful companies have been founded during similar periods of adversity. Data from previous downturns suggests that investments made in technology businesses during periods of economic crisis have historically generated some of the strongest returns for VC investors.

Against this backdrop, we believe that the investments that we have continued to make both into our platform and our team, together with the thesis-led, sectoral investment approach, mean that we are well positioned to withstand the current challenges. Our management teams at both the Group level and within the investment team remain stable. In September 2023, we appointed Lara Naqushbandi as a Non-Executive Director, and last week announced the appointment of our new Chair, Laurence Hollingworth, effective from 2 January 2024. Both appointments add further expertise to our Board and Board committees.

Finally, we have continued to build on our third-party assets strategy, for example through the launch of our Irish-focused co-investment. Our third-party assets strategy is an increasingly important part of our business, which is building out capital from other private sources to invest alongside the public balance sheet and derive income from this in the form of management fees.

Broader market environment

The short-term macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, with investor sentiment being negatively impacted by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and most recently the rapid escalation in violence in the Middle East. While there has been some speculation regarding the better-than expected inflation figures, we do not believe that we will return anytime soon to the period of ultra-low interest rates and accompanying inflation that characterised the decade after the financial crisis. We anticipate a relatively higher interest rate environment for some time and, while we may see some downward movement on interest rates, the cost of capital will remain high for the coming years.

While these factors remain, we continue to be optimistic that market conditions will further stabilise in the second half of the year. The underlying technology held in our portfolio continues to transform the industries in which they operate, and both public and private market investors will continue to back innovative companies with a track record of sound commercial performance and strong business fundamentals. As a leading venture capital firm in Europe, Molten is not immune to the difficult market for technology companies. As stated at our Full Year Results, the previous year presented new challenges to financial markets with shifting valuations, broader public market sell-offs and a global shift in monetary policy.

While the IPO and M&A markets remain something of a mixed picture, there are signs of life, with the recent listings of companies like Klaviyo, InstaCart and, most notably, Arm. Late-stage technology companies, including those in our portfolio, continue to see a public listing as an attractive destination once circumstances allow. While most of this activity has revolved around stock exchanges in the U.S., often where U.S. public markets lead Europe's markets follow.

Similarly, we have seen an uptick in private M&A across the market, and Molten is involved in active discussions regarding several of its portfolio companies. Trade sales are especially important for us, having historically made up the majority of our realisations, which we can then use to reinvest as part of our evergreen balance sheet investment strategy.

We have also seen evidence of significant, large fundraises from privately held European venture capital firms in recent weeks, proving that there is the "dry powder" necessary for deployment in support of technology companies once broader conditions allow. More broadly, the need to support the technology industry continues to be a focus of government policy across Europe, as evidenced by the upcoming summits on artificial intelligence in the UK and France and, importantly for us, the UK Government's proposals to unlock capital for high-growth companies through reforms to the pension system. Molten is one of 20 signatories to the Venture Capital Compact co-ordinated by the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (BVCA) in support of the UK Government's Mansion House initiative to facilitate improved access to venture capital by Defined Contribution Pension Schemes in the UK.

Active management

We are active managers, providing support and oversight to our portfolio, as well as access to a valuable network. As board members of many of our companies, we can support and contribute to our portfolio as they adapt in the current market environment. In September 2023, Molten held its annual CEO Summit in the Chamonix Valley, spending valuable time with founders from across the breadth of our portfolio. This time is critical, both in helping companies in our portfolio achieve greater success and allowing us to gain a deeper insight into how we can improve our service to founders.

The event, which included practical sessions about working on boards and the current status of the debt funding market, is a reflection of the approach we take to working with our founders and management teams. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships - more important than ever in this current environment.

Financial position

The Gross Portfolio Value as at 30 September 2023 was GBP1,299 million, down from GBP1,371 million as at 31 March 2023, resulting from investments made of GBP17 million (with a further GBP35 million from EIS and VCT co-investment), realisations of GBP33 million and a net fair value movement (excluding the impact of FX) of GBP51 million.

Molten's balance sheet has been preserved over the six months, with cash as at 30 September 2023 of GBP25 million and the Revolving Credit Facility undrawn, with capacity of up to GBP60 million, providing further funding flexibility to preserve the value of the portfolio though limiting the capacity for significant new investment.

Realisations and deployment

While discipline around our deployment process remains a focus, with realisations exceeding the amount invested in the period, we have continued to support exceptional opportunities in innovative, early-stage companies such as Oliva and Binalyze.

Our portfolio remains well funded with over 80% of the Core Portfolio having more than 12 months of cash runway, and over 50% with more than 24 months. We anticipate funding requirements to be in line with the previous guidance (GBP20 million). The protection of value is a priority for our management team, with downside protection in 97% of Molten's investments through the form of preferred share classes providing first call rights on invested capital at realisation.

Realisations generated cash proceeds for Molten in the period of GBP33 million, with realisations exceeding investments for two consecutive half years. GBP17 million relates to direct investments including our final exit of shares in Trustpilot, and a further GBP16 million in realisations through our Fund of Funds and EarlyBird.

Sustainability

During the period we have continued to develop our ESG agenda, both at an operational level and throughout our investment process and portfolio management. ESG continues to be embedded throughout the business and is an integral part of our values and purpose.

We are committed to demonstrating transparency through voluntary reporting against external standards and have disclosed our climate change impact for the second year through CDP. As signatories to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) we recognise the role we play and responsibilities we hold in building a more sustainable financial system and have reported against the UN PRI for the second time.

As part of our commitment to integrate ESG in our investment strategy, we have provided support on ESG to new investments, through 1:1 ESG onboarding and the development of a tailored 12-month ESG roadmap, as well as by providing financial and strategic support in measuring, managing and offsetting their carbon emissions.

Finally, the Esprit Foundation awarded its first three grants to charities and organisations whose objectives focus on the advancement of education for the public benefit (especially to those aged under 30), with particular emphasis on the fields of technology, business and entrepreneurship.

Outlook

Even as economic headwinds persist, we will continue to deliver through our scalable and adaptable model, active approach to portfolio management, and thesis-led investment approach. We expect to further progress in building third-party assets and income, with the continued syndication of our Fund of Funds programme. Our platform was built to operate and invest through the cycle, and our focus now, as valuations continue to stabilise, is on positioning ourselves to capture exceptional opportunities at attractive valuations in what is increasingly a buyers' market for venture capital.

Martin Davis

Chief Executive Officer

Portfolio review

During the period, we continued to operate in an environment of significant macro volatility, but we continue to be well diversified across our four key sectors and remain confident in our thesis-led, sectoral investment approach. Cash resource within the portfolio is a key focus and our portfolio remains well funded with over 80% of the Core Portfolio having more than 12 months of cash runway, and over 50% with more than 24 months.

Portfolio valuations

The Gross Portfolio Value as at 30 September 2023 is GBP1,299 million, down from GBP1,371 million at 31 March 2023, reflecting investments made of GBP17 million, realisations of GBP33 million and a fair value decrease (excluding the impact of FX) of GBP51 million. Of the 4% Gross Fair Value movement, GBP51 million results from a net decrease in the Gross Portfolio Value with an additional GBP5 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency on the portfolio. It is further noted that decreases in enterprise valuations are being offset by downside protection from preferred share classes. 97% of the portfolio (directly held investments only) has downside protection, with c.46% currently benefiting from this, meaning that fair value in these companies has not decreased in line with an Enterprise Value decrease.

Our portfolio valuations process continues to follow the IPEV Guidelines and aligns to the market movements in the period. We continue to expect revenue growth in our portfolio companies, with average forecast revenue growth in the Core Portfolio of over 57% in 2023 and average forecast revenue growth of over 50% in 2024.

In the six months to 30 September 2023, we realised our final remaining holding in Trustpilot. Since Trustpilot's IPO we have realised GBP121 million in proceeds from sale of these shares.

The Core Portfolio is made up of 17 companies representing 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. The Core Portfolio remains unchanged from the previous reporting period.

Deployment

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)