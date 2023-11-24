NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Marel hf. (symbol: MAREL) receive observation status

Shares issued by Marel hf. (symbol: MAREL) have received an observation status with reference to announcement from Marel hf., November 24, 2023. The decision is based upon article 4.1 in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in respect of the issuer.