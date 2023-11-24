The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.11.2023.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.11.2023

.

ISIN Name

US8740541094 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

US8807701029 Teradyne Inc.

US3825501014 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

US89417E1091 The Travelers Companies Inc.

US9694571004 The Williams Companies Inc.

US8923561067 Tractor Supply Co.

US8969452015 Tripadvisor Inc.

US9024941034 Tyson Foods Inc.

US9598021098 Western Union Co.

US9831341071 Wynn Resorts Ltd.

US98389B1008 Xcel Energy Inc.

US9892071054 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken