Metatron Apps Inc.: Metatron's FanFinder: Enhanced Engagement and Audience Discovery for Tik Tok and OnlyFans

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Metatron Apps Inc. (OTC PINK:MRNJ), a leading innovator in the digital technology space and developer of over 1000 mobile apps , proudly announces the upcoming launch of its AI-driven discovery service Fanfinder.ai for OnlyFans and TikTok. This cutting-edge app is a key component of Metatron's expanding suite of AI applications, showcasing the company's commitment to revolutionizing the digital content landscape.

In 2023, TikTok's monumental growth to 1.5 billion monthly active users, coupled with an astounding 1157.76% surge in its global user base from January 2018 to July 2020, presents a lucrative revenue opportunity. Similarly, OnlyFans experienced a remarkable expansion, with requests for new creator accounts reaching approximately 330,350 in July 2023 and a monthly growth rate of 70%. Its user base soared to over 190 million, and revenue skyrocketed from $375 million in 2020 to around $2.5 billion by 2022. This explosive growth highlights significant potential for revenue streams from third-party applications like Fanfinder.ai, which can capitalize on the expanding market and user engagement on these platforms.

OnlyFans and TikTok's discovery search processes will be greatly improved with Fanfinder.ai app. OnlyFans faces issues with limited search functionality and ineffective content filtering, hindering new creator exposure and user-aligned content discovery. TikTok's challenges include a non-transparent algorithm, limited content diversity, and less adaptive user preference recognition. AI can address these issues by enhancing personalization, improving content filtering, increasing algorithm transparency, promoting content fairness and diversity, and adapting to changing user preferences.

AI can significantly enhance standard search engines by utilizing machine learning to understand and adapt to user preferences, providing personalized search results. It processes vast amounts of data quickly for real-time, relevant updates. Natural language processing allows for more intuitive and efficient responses to complex queries. This enhances the user experience, offering a quicker, more relevant, and engaging way to find information online.

Revolutionizing Content Discovery and Creator Engagement

Metatron's upcoming FanFinder AI app is designed to transform how fans discover and engage with content on popular platforms like OnlyFans TikTok and other platforms to be added in future releases. Using sophisticated AI algorithms, this service will offer a highly personalized experience, ensuring that fans' preferences are intelligently matched with a vast array of content.

Empowering Creators with AI-Driven Audience Expansion

A significant feature of this service is its potential to empower content creators. By leveraging advanced AI analytics, creators will be able to connect with new, relevant audiences on a regular basis. This capability offers a unique opportunity for creators to expand their reach and build their communities more effectively.

Path to Profit: Metatron's Fanfinder AI App's Revenue Strategy

Metatron's Fanfinder AI app rolls out a strategic diverse revenue model, estimated to enhance profitability while enriching experiences for users and creators. Content creators on OnlyFans and TikTok can utilize the app to buy targeted traffic, amplifying their online visibility and engagement.

For users, Metatron introduces a premium subscription model, offering advanced discovery features and exclusive content access. This approach is expected to drive sustainable growth for Metatron, aligning with the innovative revenue models of AI industry frontrunners such as NVIDIA, AMD, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. This strategy demonstrates Metatron's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in a manner reflective of these leading companies' advancements.

Fanfinder.ai beta will be a feature in MetatronAI.com's dashboard soon for current and new customers, alpha version will be released as a standalone app in first quarter of next year.

Metatron's current suite of AI applications includes a variety of innovative tools that cater to diverse needs

- **StockTrendz**: Offers real-time market sentiment analysis.

- **Text-to-Video Service**: Converts written narratives into engaging video content.

- **LegalEaze**: Simplifies complex legal terminology for easier understanding.

- **Image Adapt**: Creates diverse visual variations from a single digital image.

These tools, combined with the new AI discovery service, position Metatron as a leader in the AI technology and application space.

About Metatron Apps:

Positioned at the cutting edge of AI solutions, Metatron Apps offers a holistic platform brimming with AI tools designed for operational excellence, process enhancement, and boundless creativity. Innovation at Metatron is a relentless pursuit, ensuring businesses are well-equipped to navigate the digital world.

Metatron Apps Inc. and FanFinderAI are not affiliated with or owned by OnlyFans or TikTok. OnlyFans is a registered trademark of Fenix International Limited, and TikTok is a registered trademark of ByteDance.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

