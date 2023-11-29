STRAX: Moved date for the Q3 interim report to Thursday November 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)

At a Board meeting today with the board of directors in STRAX AB it was decided to postpone the publication of the Q3 report to Thursday November 30, 2023. The reason for the decision is ongoing discussions with the lenders of the company.



The report is planned to be released in the evening Thursday November 30, 2023, following a board meeting in the company. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 pm CET

on 29 November 2023.

