Mittwoch, 29.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
WKN: A2PBL1 | ISIN: SE0012040459 | Ticker-Symbol: NOBC
Frankfurt
29.11.23
08:28 Uhr
0,064 Euro
+0,006
+9,78 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2023 | 19:26
STRAX: Moved date for the Q3 interim report to Thursday November 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)

At a Board meeting today with the board of directors in STRAX AB it was decided to postpone the publication of the Q3 report to Thursday November 30, 2023. The reason for the decision is ongoing discussions with the lenders of the company.

The report is planned to be released in the evening Thursday November 30, 2023, following a board meeting in the company.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 pm CET
on 29 November 2023.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason
CEO, STRAX AB, +44 7714 739 955

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.
Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments

Moved date for the Q3 interim report to Thursday November 30, 2023

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811326/moved-date-for-the-q3-interim-report-to-thursday-november-30-2023

