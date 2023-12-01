PRESS RELEASE: NACON IS EXPANDING ITS RANGE OF SIMULATION GAMES WITH AMBULANCE LIFE: A PARAMEDIC SIMULATOR





NACON IS EXPANDING ITS RANGE OF SIMULATION GAMES WITH AMBULANCE LIFE: A PARAMEDIC SIMULATOR

Lesquin, 1 December 2023 - NACON is pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement with the studio Aesir Interactive for the publication and distribution of the game Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, a simulation that immerses the player in the daily life of a paramedic. The title will be available in September 2024 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Watch the official announcement video for the game:

https://youtu.be/56yYygocGHY

The profession of a paramedic is now accessible to all. In a game that is both entertaining and realistic, Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator reproduces the methods, equipment, environment and daily life of a paramedic. To do this, the game combines open world driving with phases involving treating victims of a variety of accidents.

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator is in the capable hands of the experts from the studio behind the successful game Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, which achieved 84% positive reviews on Steam.

"Following the tremendous success of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, we immediately set our sights on taking the sim experience to the next level. For us, the courageous endeavors of ambulance paramedics was a logical choice. We focused on designing a detail-rich world which challenges players through realistic and diverse scenarios. In Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, we're excited for players to clock in for their first shifts to experience the crucial field of emergency response first-hand," stated Troy Karedes, Community Director at Aesir Interactive.

"Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator is extending our Life range of simulation games. With this new title, we are continuing to develop our profile amongst the many different communities of enthusiastic players who enjoy exploring new horizons," said Alain Falc, NACON CEO.

--

PRESS CONTACTS

NACON - Rémi Demolière - rdemoliere@nacon.fr

About NACON:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Aesir Interactive

Based in Munich, Germany, Aesir Interactive is a well-known development studio comprised of fans of video games and the digital world. Its 50 highly-qualified designers, artists and programmers produce enthralling games and innovative interactive applications. The keys to the success of their products are their strong team spirit, clear communication, coordinated workflows and solid partnerships, along with professional and agile project management. https://aesir-interactive.com/

Attachment