Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trend 2024: Reich werden mit dieser Nickel-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119SA | ISIN: CA8651251081 | Ticker-Symbol: 14S
Frankfurt
01.12.23
08:01 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,010
-29,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0270,04702.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2023 | 00:06
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.: Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. ("Sulliden" or the "Company") (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 30, 2023 (the "Circular") for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. 38.33% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 1, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees% Votes For% Votes Withheld
Rennie Morkel99.891% 0.109%
Grant Sboros99.892% 0.108%
Peter Hooper99.892% 0.108%
William Steers96.298% 3.702%
William Clarke96.081% 3.919%

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the Company's share incentive plan, and (iii) the name change of the Corporation to "Future Mineral Resources Inc." (or such other name as the board of directors of the Company deems appropriate, as more particularly described and set forth in the Circular).

Following the filing and mailing of the Circular, the board of directors of the Company determined to withdraw the resolutions approving the proposed share consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of up to 10 for one based on feedback from shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, those resolutions were not put to shareholders at the Meeting.

Sulliden's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

"Rennie Morkel"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com
+1 (416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.